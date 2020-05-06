Impact Wrestling News: Tournament Announced To Determine #1 Contender For Impact Title
It was announced on Impact Wrestling tonight that there would be a tournament to determine the next challenger for Tessa Blanchard and the Impact Championship. The tournament will take place over the next few weeks to crown the number one contender.
The first round matches:
- Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel
- Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin
- Hernandez vs. Mad Man Fulton
- Rhino vs. Ken Shamrock
It's worth noting that Moose was in the tournament however he is the TNA champion so Rohit Raju took his place in the tournament.