It was announced on Impact Wrestling tonight that there would be a tournament to determine the next challenger for Tessa Blanchard and the Impact Championship. The tournament will take place over the next few weeks to crown the number one contender.



The first round matches:

Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin

Hernandez vs. Mad Man Fulton

Rhino vs. Ken Shamrock



It's worth noting that Moose was in the tournament however he is the TNA champion so Rohit Raju took his place in the tournament.