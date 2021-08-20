Impact Wrestling Emergence Preview 8.20.21

Last night’s edition of of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for the Impact Plus special Emergence. We saw the in-ring debut of Melina which was spoiled by the Homecoming King and Queen Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt. But have no fear Melina fans Spider Trey saved the day. We saw the return of Locker Room Talk with returning Knockout Madison Rayne. Plus four more matches were announced for tonight’s card.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just two days after confronting The Elite, Christian Cage shocked the world when he defeated Kenny Omega on the first-ever AEW Rampage! It had been 4691 days since Christian Cage last challenged for the IMPACT World Title and 5207 days since he last held a World Championship in IMPACT – but all of that has changed because Christian Cage is your new IMPACT World Champion! With this monumental victory, Christian Cage will inherit Kenny Omega’s obligation to defend the IMPACT World Title at Emergence. Following the 20-man #1 Contenders Battle Royal, we now know that his opponent will be none other than “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers! Will Christian Cage continue to assert his dominance or will Brian Myers bring a halt to his championship reign before it even gets started?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, The Good Brothers captured the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles from Violent By Design, bringing more gold into The Elite’s possession. After VBD enacted their rematch clause for Emergence, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore added Rich Swann and Willie Mack to the match for defeating Violent By Design just a week prior! Who will leave Emergence as IMPACT World Tag Team Champions when three of IMPACT’s top tag teams collide?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After defeating Black Taurus at Homecoming, Josh Alexander eagerly awaited his next challenger for the X-Division Title. It didn’t take long for one to emerge as Jake Something defeated Rohit Raju, Daivari, and Trey Miguel in an X-Division #1 Contenders match just days later on IMPACT! Will Josh Alexander continue his trend-setting title reign or will Jake Something take his career to the next level and capture IMPACT gold for the very first time?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ever since Steve Maclin arrived in IMPACT Wrestling, he has been making his presence felt with a series of dominant victories. But it’s not just the win that Maclin is after – he enjoys inflicting pain on his opponents. After Maclin attempted to end the career of Trey Miguel, it was IMPACT veteran Petey Williams who stood up to the master of mayhem. Claiming that Petey got in his way of his championship aspirations, Maclin would retaliate by costing him an opportunity at the IMPACT World Title when he attacked him during the #1 Contenders Battle Royal. Now the two rivals are set to collide in what will certainly be a physical exchange at Emergence!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The four runners-up in the #1 Contenders Battle Royal recently on IMPACT! will have another shot to earn an IMPACT World Title opportunity when they compete in a four-way #1 Contenders match at Emergence. Moose, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan or Ace Austin – who will challenge the IMPACT World Champion at our September IMPACT Plus special, Victory Road? And will they be facing new IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage or “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers? All questions will be answered at Emergence!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo prepares to defend her title against the legendary Melina at NWA EmPowerrr, both champion and challenger will compete in mixed tag team action at Emergence. Following Melina’s dominant IMPACT in-ring debut, Purrazzo delivered a blindside attack with the help of “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt but there to even the odds for Melina was IMPACT mainstay, Trey Miguel! Who will gain momentum heading into arguably one of the biggest Knockouts Title matches of all time?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Madion Rayne and Tenille Dashwood, together they are The Influence. With Madison’s in-ring experience and Tenille’s social media following, these two Knockouts believe that they have a recipe for success. Madison made a shocking reappearance when she cost Taylor Wilde her match against rival Tenille Dashwood. Now the Knockouts veteran is set to make her in-ring return when she goes one-on-one with a vengeful Taylor Wilde at Emergence!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - A backstage altercation between Rohit Raju and Matt Cardona has led to this heated grudge match at Emergence! While the IMPACT roster continues to grow with the biggest names in professional wrestling, tensions are at an all-time high. With “The Indian Lion” Shera in Rohit’s corner and Chelsea Green in the corner of Cardona, who will score the all-important W?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The most terrifying stable in IMPACT Wrestling, otherwise known as Decay, is set for a huge 8-person tag team match at Emergence as they battle the team of Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way! While Tasha and Savannah have their sights firmly locked on the Knockouts Tag Team Titles held by Havok and Rosemary, Fallah and No Way have also had their issues with the group as of late. What will happen when eight of the biggest personalities in IMPACT put it all on the line inside the squared circle?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!