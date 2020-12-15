Final Resolution Fallout Preview (12/15/20)

Last Saturday was the final IMPACT PPV/Special of the year: Final Resolution. We saw a championship change hands, a family reunion between Kenny Omega and Karl Anderson, the possible end of The North and more.

What is in store for IMPACT as we head towards Genesis and Hard to Kill next month in the new year???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last Saturday at Final Resolution, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis were once again parked outside the IMPACT! Zone in their luxury bus. But they weren’t there to get involved in any of the action. Instead, they were there to meet with family. Specifically, one half of The Good Brothers and former Bullet Club member, Karl Anderson! What could this mean for the future of IMPACT Wrestling? Nonetheless, we have confirmed that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will return to IMPACT!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Speaking of Karl Anderson, he will look to continue his winning ways after defeating Ethan Page at Final Resolution, when he battles Chris Sabin this Tuesday on IMPACT! Kenny Omega & Don Callis told the reigning Tag Team Champion that they wanted to see the Karl Anderson of old – will he show up to thwart the Motor City Machine Guns‘ goals of reclaiming the Tag Team Championships?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Semi-Finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament are set to kick off this Tuesday on IMPACT! as Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz battle Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Will Kiera and Tasha be able to focus on the task-at-hand after they failed to provide the cash to an angry Hernandez at Final Resolution? Meanwhile, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary will be looking to regain momentum after Rosemary was defeated by Deonna Purrazzo in a Knockouts Title clash this past Saturday. Who will move on in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Get ready for a high octane collision tonight on IMPACT! At Final Resolution, it was TJP‘s alter ego Manik who answered the Defeat Rohit Challenge and did just that to become the new X-Division Champion! Meanwhile, Chris Bey took Rich Swann to his limit but ultimately fell short in capturing the World Title. Now the Ultimate Finesser turns his attention to the new X-Division Champion and perhaps, another future title opportunity if he can score the victory.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last Saturday at Final Resolution, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K defeated Alisha and Eddie Edwards after a distraction from Sami Callihan. Moments later, Callihan continued his assault on the married couple. Luckily, security got involved before Callihan could hit Alisha with a piledriver. Now Alisha gets another shot at Tenille when they compete in singles competition tonight on IMPACT! Will Alisha even the score or will the vile Sami Callihan be lurking in the shadows?

1 Gallery 1 Images

How to watch IMPACT:

AXS TV – Tuesdays at 8/7c

AXS TV is the broadcast home for IMPACT! Watch the action unfold on television each and every Tuesday night!

Click here to find AXS TV through one of their great TV providers!

Twitch – Tuesdays at 8/7c

If you don’t have AXS TV, you can watch IMPACT! digitally on our Twitch channel at the same time it debuts on television!

There is no-sign up required and most of all, it’s completely FREE!

Twitch is available on your web browser or you can download the app on the following devices:

FireTV

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

NVIDIA Shield

Chromecast

Apple TV

Join me tonight at the top of the hour as I bring you the LIVE Coverage and Results of tonight's show. I will be dropping the link on my twitter(@wnwjacob) and wnwnews(@wnwnews) twitter account two hours before showtime.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!