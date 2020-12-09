Final Resolution Go Home Show Results (12/8/20)

Last night's edition of IMPACT was HISTORIC as the new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his IMPACT debut. We also saw Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeat Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee to adavance to the semi-finals of the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament.

Last night's show was also the go home show for Final Resolution which is THIS SATURDAY on Impact Plus.

Here are the results of last night's HISTORIC show:

Chris Sabin defeated Josh Alexander:

Results (via IMPACT) - The Motor City Machine Guns’ path to the Tag Team Championships continues as Chris Sabin looks to exact revenge on the man who injured Alex Shelley, Walking Weapon Josh Alexander! Sabin builds momentum with a Dragon Screw leg whip, then dives through the ropes and collides with Alexander on the ramp. Sabin hits a top rope crossbody for two. Alexander counters a Hurricanrana into a modified powerbomb backbreaker! Sabin connects with a missile dropkick, followed by a Shining Wizard but Alexander comes right back with a ripcord elbow. Page is calling the shots from ringside as he instructs Alexander to drop Sabin on his head. Sabin capitalizes off the distraction and rolls up Alexander for three!

Brian Myers defeated TJP:

Results (via IMPACT) - As Brian Myers continues to disrespect his peers in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, TJP looks to teach him a lesson! TJP takes Myers to the outside with a head scissors, then follows up with a springboard dropkick. TJP is perched on the top when Myers sends him toppling to the floor. In a split-second, TJP turns the tide with a suplex trifecta. Myers avoids the Mamba Splash, then hits the jumping Flatliner for two. TJP locks in the kneebar but Myers throws the referee into TJP to break the hold! Myers hit a Spinebuster, followed by his signature clothesline to win.

Eric Young defeated Cody Deaner:

Results (via IMPACT) - Cody Deaner tells Cousin Jake that he wants to go it alone against Eric Young tonight so that he can prove he’s not a nobody. Jake reminds him that Young will have Joe Doering in his corner. Cody allows Jake to join him but only under one condition – no matter what happens out there, Jake cannot get involved.

Cody is on fire from the opening bell, taking the fight to Eric Young! Cody whips him into the corner but Young sidesteps, sending Cody crashing into the steel ring post. Young takes control as he chokes Cody right in front of his Cousin Jake! Young connects with a Death Valley Driver for two. Cody begins to build momentum with a powerslam before heading to the top. Doering steps towards the ring, causing Jake to do the same. Cody hesitates and reminds Jake not to get involved. Cody attempts a top rope headbutt but the extra time allows Young to avoid it! Young hits the Piledriver to score the victory.

After the match, Eric Young and Joe Doering continue the attack on The Deaners until Rhino makes the save with a lead pipe in hand!

The Final Defeat Rohit Challenge of 2020 announced for Final Resolution:

Results (via IMPACT) - X-Division Champion Rohit Raju confronts TJP to rub salt in the wound moments after his loss to Brian Myers. Rohit announces that at Final Resolution this Saturday, he will host the final Defeat Rohit Challenge of 2020 and it’s open to anyone – except TJP. Before walking off, TJP wishes him good luck.

Larry D v Tommy Dreamer announced for Final Resolution:

Results (via IMPACT) - Larry D challenges Tommy Dreamer to a match this Saturday at Final Resolution on IMPACT Plus. If Larry wins, he’s a free man. If Dreamer wins, Larry has to go to jail for shooting John E Bravo at his wedding!

Later on, Tommy Dreamer sits down with Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and opens up about his concern over the situation with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis. Dreamer claims that he’s lived these kinds of situations before and it never goes over well in the locker room. D’Amore only sees the positives, claiming that Omega being on IMPACT! will be big for the company.

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee to adavance to the Semi-finals:

Results (via IMPACT) - It’s time for the final first round match in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament! The winners of this match will face off against Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the Semi-Finals. The moment the bell rings, Purrazzo attempts the Fujiwara Armbar on Rosemary but the Demon Assassin fights it off. Purrazzo and Lee cut off the ring as they wear down Taya in their corner. Taya and Lee take each other out with in-sync elbows and make the tag to their partners. The pace quickens as Rosemary hits Purrazzo with the Slingblade! Lee connects with a jumping neckbreaker on Rosemary before knocking Taya off the apron. Rosemary sits up, striking fear into her opponents and Taya takes advantage with a double clothesline! Purrazzo inadvertently kicks her own partner. Rosemary follows up with a double underhook slam to Kimber Lee and that’s it!

The team of Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards is no more:

Results (via IMPACT) - Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K approach Alisha with a new team name – The Influencers. Even though Alisha was the one who sought the partnership with Tenille, she’s preoccupied with Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock after they brutally attacked her husband Eddie Edwards just a few weeks ago. After a verbal altercation, Alisha dares Tenille to do something about it later tonight.

Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at Final Resolution:

Results (via IMPACT) - After their loss to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie moments ago, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee find Scott D’Amore. The Virtuosa complains about having too much on her plate. Scott isn’t buying into it and announces that she will be defending the Knockouts Title this Saturday at Final Resolution – against the Knockout who just pinned Kimber Lee in tag team action, Rosemary!

Mixed Tag Team announced for Final Resolution:

Results (via IMPACT) - Sami Callihan is in the ring without Ken Shamrock after Scott D’Amore handed him a 30 day suspension for attacking IMPACT official D’Lo Brown. Callihan recalls his first baseball bat attack on Eddie Edwards a few years ago where he almost blinded the man. Callihan then calls for the footage to be played from his most recent baseball bat incident. Instead, Alisha comes out but moments later, she reveals that she’s not alone! Eddie Edwards blindsides Callihan from behind and sends him retreating with a vengeful attack!

Backstage, Alisha tells Eddie now that she’s helped him with his problem, he needs to help with hers – Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K.

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose and Chris Bey defeated IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack:

Results (via IMPACT) - This Saturday at Final Resolution, Chris Bey challenges Rich Swann for the IMPACT World Title! Who will gain momentum heading into the huge championship collision? Moose is calling the shots in the early going as he forcefully powerbombs Bey on top of Willie! Bey and Moose wear down Willie, preventing him from making the tag to Swann. Moose takes his eye off Willie and talks trash to Swann. Willie capitalizes with back-to-back Stunners, allowing him to tag in the champ! Swann picks Bey off the top with a Hurricanrana as he collides with Moose. Willie crashes and burns with the Six Star Frog Splash. Moose takes him out with a thunderous Lights Out spear! Moose pummels Willie with closed fists before Swann fights him off to the outside. Bey crawls to the pin and scores the victory over Willie Mack!

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Makes IMPACT Debut:

Results (via IMPACT) - A luxury bus is seen pulling up to Skyway Studios in Nashville, the home of IMPACT! Josh Mathews reveals that tonight, he will enter the bus and conduct an exclusive sit-down interview with the new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega!

Rich Swann is on his way out of the IMPACT! Zone when he’s stopped by security. The guard tells him that the champion has the parking lot blocked off. Swann thinks he’s talking about self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose but in fact, he’s referring to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega!

Josh Mathews enters the luxury bus of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis. As Josh tries to conduct the interview, he’s immediately cut off by Callis. History is made when Callis conducts the ceremonial changing of the nameplate on the AEW World Championship. Callis reveals that his plan to help Omega win the AEW World Championship has been in the works not for days, not for months, not for years, but for decades. It all started when Callis was trained 27 years ago by Omega’s uncle, The Golden Sheik. Callis was then introduced to The Golden Sheik’s nephew who was 10 years old at the time – Kenny Omega. Callis says he didn’t get back into this business to do a podcast, or to do commentary. He did those things because it was all part of the plan to be next to Kenny Omega when he became AEW World Champion. Callis says that he and Omega are family and they’re here to change the course of wrestling history, just like they did last week on AEW Dynamite. Omega recalls the time when he was avid comic book collector. Now, he collects titles and he has the rarest one of them all, the AEW World Championship. Omega says that he may even add the IMPACT World Title to his collection one day. But for now, they have to head to Jacksonville for a big announcement this Wednesday on AEW: Dynamite.

