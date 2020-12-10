Final Resolution Go Home Show Viewership and Ratings (12/8/20)

Last night's edition of IMPACT was a HISTORIC show as the newly crowned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his IMPACT debut.

The show was the highest rating show on Twitch and AXS TV. The show drew an average of 221k viewers and 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. The show was also ranked 96th. This was an increase from last week's show that drew an average of 166k and a rating of 0.05 in the 18-49 demo.

The show was also simulcast on Twitch was drew over 50k which is a definite increase from the usual 2k-3k viewers. The show also reaired on Youtube and drew 222k viewers as of this writing.

The show was the Final Resolution Go Home Show and was headlined by Moose/Chris Bey vs Rich Swann/Willie Mack in the ring and Josh Matthews interviewing Don Callis and Kenny Omega in his bus.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!