Final Resolution 2020 Preview (12/12/20)

We have made it to the final PPV/special of the year for IMPACT. Tonight is Final Resolution and we have three title matches on tap as well as someone's freedom on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chris Bey has been trying to finesse his way into a World Title opportunity for weeks now. But it was his post-match attack on Rich Swann that finally persuaded the champ to make a move. After Bey came up short to Willie Mack in a stunning IMPACT! main event, Moose eliminated Chocolate Thunder with a Lights Out spear. When Swann came out to prevent Moose from doing any further damage, the Ultimate Finesser picked his spot and hit Swann with The Art of Finesse. From there, Rich Swann challenged Chris Bey to a World Title match at Final Resolution, this Saturday exclusively on IMPACT Plus! Who will leave the final IMPACT Plus event of the year with the IMPACT World Title around their waist?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Final Resolution, streaming this Saturday exclusively on IMPACT Plus, Ethan Page will look to regain some of The North‘s former glory when he battles one half of the reigning Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson. After Page admitted to taking Doc Gallows out of action with a calculated attack, he laid out the challenge to Anderson for a one-on-one contest where if he wins, he will earn a Tag Team Championship opportunity for The North. With revenge on his mind, Anderson accepted and the match was made official! But without his fellow Good Brother at ringside, will Anderson fall victim to numbers game?

Preview (via IMPACT) - In the final first round match of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee fell short to the veteran team of Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie after Purrazzo inadvertently struck her own partner! Later on, Purrazzo complained to Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore that she was overworked. Fed up with her attitude, D’Amore made a huge announcement: This Saturday at Final Resolution, she will have to defend the Knockouts Title against the woman who scored the pinfall in that match, Rosemary! Who will leave Final Resolution as Knockouts Champion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Alisha was ecstatic when Tenille Dashwood agreed to form a partnership with her. But it was all for nothing after Sami Callihan delivered yet another violent baseball bat attack to her husband, Eddie Edwards. Concerned over his health and well-being, Alisha turned her attention towards getting revenge on Callihan, rather than her newly-found friendship with Tenille which led to a verbal altercation on IMPACT! Later in the night, Alisha assisted Eddie Edwards in getting a measure of revenge on Callihan. Now Eddie must return the favor and help Alisha deal with Tenille and Kaleb With a K in a tag team match this Saturday at Final Resolution!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Lawrence D admitted to shooting John E Bravo over his love for Rosemary, his alter ego Larry D will now fight for his freedom this Saturday at Final Resolution. That’s right, Larry D will battle Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match – if Larry wins, he’s a free man but if he loses, Dreamer is going to take him downtown! Who will stand tall in what is sure to be hard-hitting fight with no disqualifications and no countouts?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Eric Young and Joe Doering continue to assert their dominance on the IMPACT Wrestling roster with a series of brutal beatdowns, they have now been confronted by someone who won’t go down without a fight! Recently on IMPACT!, Young and Doering attacked Rhino and his friend Heath in the backstage area and the man with kids hasn’t been seen since. After Young and Doering targeted The Deaners, Rhino made the save with the ultimate equalizer – a lead pipe! Now these two are on a collision course for Final Resolution this Saturday – who will rule the ring on IMPACT Plus?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Another major event, another Defeat Rohit Challenge! X-Division Champion Rohit Raju announced that he would be defending the X-Division Title at Final Resolution against anyone on the IMPACT Wrestling roster – except TJP. While Rohit continues to rub salt in the wound of TJP after defeating him to retain his title, the question has to be asked – who will answer the Defeat Rohit Challenge this Saturday on IMPACT Plus?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Hernandez and Fallah Bahh go to war this Saturday on IMPACT Plus and it’s all about the cash! After Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz stole it from Fallah, they were confronted backstage not only by him, but by Hernandez too! With both behemoths setting their sights on the cash, Kiera and Tasha made the match for Final Resolution where the winner will receive the money once and for all. But there’s two caveats – Kiera Hogan will be the special referee and Tasha Steelz will be the special ring announcer!

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Saturday at Final Resolution, Knockouts go to war in what is sure to be a hard-hitting tag team collision. Before Havok & Nevaeh compete in the Semi-Finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, they will look to continue their wave of momentum against The Sea Stars. Meanwhile, the IMPACT newcomers are out to regain their footing after coming up short in the tournament. Who will leave IMPACT Plus with the W?

