Impact Wrestling Genesis 2021 Preview 1.9.21

Tonight is the first IMPACT Plus special of the new year and tonight’s card is STACKED as we have the return of the Super X-Cup, a dream match, and more in stored.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The personal rivalry between Moose and Willie Mack reaches its boiling point at Genesis. On January 9, these two behemoths will settle their score in what is sure to be a violent I Quit match. No pinfalls, no disqualifications, the only way to win is to make your opponent utter the words “I Quit”. This match came about after Moose pummeled Willie Mack into an unconscious state, forcing the referee to stop their match. At Genesis, that won’t be an option. Who will say “I Quit” at the first IMPACT Plus event of 2021?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Super X-Cup returns at Genesis, January 9 exclusively on IMPACT Plus! Ace Austin, Suicide, Daivari, Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve, as well as IMPACT newcomers Tre Lamar, KC Navarro and Blake Christian will all compete for the prestigious trophy! Who will be victorious and join the ranks of Super X-Cup winners such as Chris Sabin, Samoa Joe and Dez?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will go one-on-one with pro wrestling legend Jazz in a dream match at Genesis! After teaming together in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, the duo went on to have several impressive performances as they made it all the way to the semi-finals. It was there that they ultimately came up short to the team of Havok and Nevaeh. In a post-match exchange, Grace praised Jazz on her incredible ability to hang in there with the next generation of women’s wrestlers, the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts. Grace called it an honor to fight alongside Jazz in one of her final runs before she retired – but said it would be an even bigger honor to fight against her. Who will score the victory in this battle of Knockouts powerhouses?

