Impact Wrestling Genesis Go Home Show Preview 1.5.21

Say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year with IMPACT. Tonight we continue to build towards Hard to Kill in two weeks while tonight is also the go home show for the first IMPACT Plus Special of 2021 Genesis.

What is in stored tonight for the company that has been proved hard to kill?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - As their historic match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Hard To Kill approaches, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis will appear next Tuesday on IMPACT!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brace yourself for when Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards renew their storied rivalry in an epic singles showdown. Their hatred for one another has reached insurmountable levels in recent months as Callihan continues to play mind games with Eddie and his wife, Alisha. The tension has led to total and utter chaos, including the suspension of Callihan’s sidekick, Ken Shamrock after he brutally attacked IMPACT official D’Lo Brown. Will Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan settle the score once and for all on January 5?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Moose is out for revenge on what he calls “indie wrestlers looking to make a name for themselves” when he takes on IMPACT newcomer Mathew Palmer in a 3 Minute Challenge. After a physical altercation with Willie Mack recently on IMPACT!, Palmer was standing in as a security guard and accidently ripped Moose’s shirt during the scuffle. In an emotional interview, Palmer revealed that he’s no security guard – he’s a professional wrestler. Just days before his I Quit Match against Willie Mack at Genesis, will Moose continue his path of destruction or will Mathew Palmer prove that he belongs in IMPACT Wrestling by lasting 3 minutes with the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Who will face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, January 16 at Hard To Kill? Find out next Tuesday on IMPACT! as the powerful duo of Jordynne Grace and Jazz take on the sinister Havok and Nevaeh in the last semi-final matchup!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Super X-Cup returns at Genesis, January 9 on IMPACT Plus. But before the high-flying tournament begins, we get a preview of the action as KC Navarro, Crazzy Steve, Blake Christian and Ace Austin compete in a four-way free-for-all! Who will be victorious in this collision of IMPACT veterans and newcomers en route to the Super X-Cup?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - In a digital exclusive interview, Rhino and Cousin Jake challenged Eric Young and Joe Doering to tag team match – and it’s official for next week! Rhino is seeking vengeance after they took his partner Heath out of action with a blindside attack. Meanwhile, Jake is out for revenge after they brainwashed Cody Deaner into joining their ranks and turning his back on his own cousin!

1 Gallery 1 Images

How to Watch IMPACT!

AXS TV – Tuesdays at 8/7c

AXS TV is the broadcast home for IMPACT! Watch the action unfold on television each and every Tuesday night!

Click here to find AXS TV through one of their great TV providers!

Twitch – Tuesdays at 8/7c

If you don’t have AXS TV, you can watch IMPACT! digitally on our Twitch channel at the same time it debuts on television!

There is no-sign up required and most of all, it’s completely FREE!

Twitch is available on your web browser or you can download the app on the following devices:

FireTV

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

NVIDIA Shield

Chromecast

Apple TV

Click here to watch on Twitch!

Watch IMPACT!

USA: Tuesdays at 8pm EST on AXS TV & Twitch

Canada: Tuesdays at 8pm on Fight Network & Twitch

UK: Wednesdays at 10pm on FreeSports & Wednesdays at 3am on IMPACT Plus

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!