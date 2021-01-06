IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Go Home Show Results 1.5.21

Last night was the first Tuesday of the new year and Tuesdays are for IMPACT Wrestling. Last night was for the go home show for the first IMPACT Plus special of 2021 Genesis.

If you missed last night’s JAM PACKED show which saw the finals of the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament be finalized, Bullet Club getting the upper hand over Swann and the Guns, as well as Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan renewing their rivalry. Well then you have come to the right place.

Here are the results of last night’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winner: Crazzy Steve via pinfall

Before their main event match last night Sami Callihan had these short and sweet message to say to Eddie:

We then got another paid advertisement from the Tonys:

Looks like Kenny is not gonna step back in the IMPACT until January 16th at Hard to Kill and no one is allowed on his bus...expect for The Good Brothers:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winners: Joe Doering and Cody Deaner via DDT

After the match we were treated to a 3 on 1 assault which lead to a match being made for Hard to Kill:

We then got to learn a little bit about Moose’s opponent Matthew Palmer.

The Who Shot Bravo Saga continued last night as now Detective Acey Romero is on the case:

With two weeks until Hard to Kill Champion and Challenger almost came to blows last night as The Virtuosa and La Wera Loca went face to face in the ring:

Rohit Raju and Chris Bey were on the prowl for Manik last night:

It seems like Tenille is still window shopping for a tag team partner as she struck out last night:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winners and advancing to the finals: Havok and Nevaeh via Tombstone Piledriver

Both teams came to blows last night ahead of their six tag team clash in the main event of Hard to Kill in two weeks:

A dream match was made for Genesis:

You’ve know her as Su Yung. You’ve also known her as Susie. Now put your hands together for Susan:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winner: Matthew Palmer via Time Limit Draw

The boyhood dream came true for Matthew Palmer:

Lessons to live by. NEVER let The Karate Man be you therapist:

Here is the lineup for THIS SATURDAY’s Genesis special on IMPACT Plus:

1 / 3

Also next week on IMPACT Karl Anderson goes one on one with Rich Swann.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The match ended in a no contest

Only one word can describe the ending of last night’s show....BARBARIC:

