Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard to Kill Fallout 1. 19. 21

This past Saturday was Hard to Kill and on that night new champions were crowned in Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, we had a surprise debut from Matt Cardona, and The Bullet Club stood tall as they defeated Team IMPACT in the main event as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega pinned IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann CLEAN in the middle of the ring.

What is next for IMPACT after Hard to Kill? What is the fallout?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The team of Rhino, Tommy Dreamer and Cousin Jake felt the wrath of Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner, now known as Violent By Design, in a brutal Old School Rules Match at Hard To Kill – but the war is far from over. This Tuesday, Eric Young will go one-on-one with an enraged Rhino. Will Young continue to enforce his dominance or will Rhino gain a measure of revenge? Brace yourselves for what is sure to be a hard-hitting collision on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Knockouts tag team action takes center stage this Tuesday as Kimber Lee and Susan battle Jordynne Grace and Jazz on IMPACT! We still don’t know much about Susan, other than the fact that she’s aligned herself with the reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo who was successful in defending her title against Taya Valkyrie at Hard To Kill. With Fire ‘N Flava also becoming new Knockouts Tag Team Champions at the event, every win matters in the Knockouts tag team division!