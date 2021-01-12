Hard to Kill Go Home Show 1.12.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT was the go home show for Genesis which took place this past Saturday. On that night Ace Austin won the Super X-Cup and Moose got what he wanted as Rich granted Moose a world title match and saved Willie Mack’s life.

Tonight is the go home show for Hard to Kill where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann a What is in store for tonight’s show?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 / 2

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days before AEW World Champion Kenny Omega teams with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to battle IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in an unprecedented six-man tag, Swann will go one-on-one with Karl Anderson on IMPACT! Who will gain momentum heading into one of the biggest matches in IMPACT history? Plus, Omega and Don Callis return to the IMPACT Zone!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Taya Valkyrie prepares to challenge Deonna Purrazzo in a highly-anticipated Knockouts Championship match at Hard To Kill, she must first get through Deonna’s sidekick, Kimber Lee when they collide on IMPACT! Will Wera Loca continue her wave of momentum en route to the Pay-Per-View or will the Crown Jewel play spoiler?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rohit Raju and Chris Bey are on a quest to prove to IMPACT management that the true identity of X-Division Champion Manik is indeed TJP. Last week, their master plan was to challenge TJP to a tag team match where he would partner with the masked man. Much to the dismay of Raju and Bey, TJP revealed that he and Manik just don’t get along. Instead, Manik will team with IMPACT’s other masked marvel, Suicide just days before Hard To Kill where he will defend the X-Division Title against Raju and Bey in a 3 Way Match!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tenille Dashwood‘s search for a tag team partner rolled on when she approached Rosemary in the backstage area last week. While Tenille continued to live up to her catchphrase “It’s all about me”, she tried to plant seeds of doubt in the mind of Rosemary, suggesting her long-time friend Taya Valkyrie was moving on to bigger and better things. However, the Demon Assassin didn’t fall for her tricks and now the two Knockouts are set to compete in singles action on IMPACT!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Matthew Palmer shocked the world when he survived the 3 Minute Challenge laid out by Moose. Of course, it wasn’t without a little help from one of Moose’s fiercest rivals, Willie Mack. Now Palmer has earned himself a traditional match against the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, just days after Moose’s grueling “I Quit” Match against Willie Mack at Genesis. Will lightning strike twice or will Moose turn Palmer’s dream of becoming an IMPACT star into a nightmare?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - We learned last week that the terrifying trio of Deaner, Eric Young and Joe Doering will battle Cousin Jake, Rhino and Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill. Old School Rules means no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes! But we don’t have to wait until the Pay-Per-View to get a taste of the action as the newly-reinvented Deaner goes one-on-one with Tommy Dreamer on IMPACT!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!