Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Preview 1.16.21

Tonight is the first IMPACT PPV of the year. On tonight’s show we will crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions and worlds will collide as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team will IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in the main event.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Saturday at 7pm ET, LIVE Countdown to Hard To Kill takes over AXS TV and IMPACT’s digital platforms for a special live red carpet pre-game show just one hour before Hard To Kill on Pay-Per-View! LIVE Countdown To Hard To Kill will also feature an exclusive match as Josh Alexander goes one-on-one with Brian Myers. Last Tuesday on IMPACT!, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers went to IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and demanded an opportunity. Moments later, an opportunity presented itself when he was confronted by “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander! Now these two top IMPACT stars will settle their unfinished business from a recent episode of IMPACT! where Alexander was disqualified after The Karate Man attacked Myers during their bout!

Preview (via IMPACT) - On Saturday night, January 16, reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann will team with the Motor City Machine Guns – Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin – to collide with reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. Using his authority as IMPACT Executive Vice President, Don Callis made the match following a wild backstage brawl on IMPACT! on AXS TV. After rendering Swann unconscious by assaulting the IMPACT World Champion with a sign, Omega added insult to injury. “This may be your house,” he told Swann, “but as long as you are a wrestler, you are living in my world.” Lines have been crossed and now, worlds collide.

UPDATE: There has been a huge change to tomorrow night’s industry-shaking HARD TO KILL™ Pay-Per-View main event. IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann and Chris Sabin will now team with Moose as they battle All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Preview (via IMPACT) - There are few rivalries in professional wrestling as deeply personal as the one between Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan and after years of conflict, it all comes down to this. On January 16 at Hard To Kill, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will go to war in perhaps the most violent and bloody match ever devised – Barbed Wire Massacre. The ring ropes won’t be wrapped in barbed wire – they are barbed wire. To make matters worse, there will be weapons wrapped in barbed wire surrounding the ring – and it’s all completely legal. Two men enter and while one may be victorious, neither will leave Hard To Kill the same.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Recently on IMPACT!, Chris Bey persuaded Rohit Raju to prove that Manik is TJP is disguise and if successful, management may reverse the decision in the match that awarded Manik the X-Division Title. Later on, Bey battled Manik in singles competition. When Rohit tried to get involved, Bey told him that he wanted to win the match first. Frustrated by Bey’s actions, Rohit attacked him from behind, ending the match in disqualification. What Rohit didn’t realize was that he just got played by the Ultimate Finesser! We now know that since Bey technically defeated the X-Division champ, albeit by disqualification, Rohit’s one-on-one rematch against Manik for the X-Division Championship has turned into a triple threat with Chris Bey! Who will leave Hard To Kill on Pay-Per-View with the X-Division Title around their waist?

Preview (via IMPACT) - On Best of 2020 Part 1, Taya Valkyrie challenged Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to a title match on January 16 at Hard To Kill. Taya praised the Virtuosa on her successful year in IMPACT Wrestling but claimed that it only happened because their paths didn’t cross for much of the year. After Taya and Rosemary defeated Deonna and Kimber Lee in the opening round of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, Deonna and Lee cost them their semi-final match. Wrestler of the Year Deonna Purrazzo would go on to accept Taya’s challenge with one goal in mind – defeat the former longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all time! Who will be victorious when the Virtuosa and Wera Loca’s paths finally cross with the Knockouts Title on the line? Find out at Hard To Kill!

Preview (via IMPACT) - We now know who will compete in the finals of the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. After a grueling series of matches, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will battle Havok and Nevaeh at Hard To Kill with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line! Which team will leave with returning gold around their waists on January 16?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Eric Young and Joe Doering may have finally crossed the line after they persuaded Cody Deaner to betray his Cousin Jake and join their ranks. Now known simply as Deaner, he has completely reinvented himself and has a new found aggression, likely brought out by the teachings of the maniacal Eric Young. After a 3-on-2 beatdown on Cousin Jake and Rhino, the trio of Young, Deaner and Doering were confronted by the innovator of violence Tommy Dreamer who challenged them to an Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill. Will Dreamer, Rhino and Jake exact their revenge or will Young, Deaner and Doering continue to run roughshod over the IMPACT Wrestling roster?

Preview (via IMPACT) - From one half of the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in IMPACT history to losing a match to AJ Swoggle, it’s no understatement when we say that Ethan Page is down in the dumps about The North’s recent lack of success. So who did All-Ego turn to for help? None other than the mysterious Karate Man. It was here that The Karate Man instructed Ethan Page to deconstruct his life so he could begin anew. However, after Page had an epiphany on a recent episode of IMPACT!, he deemed that it was everyone else who was crazy, and that he wouldn’t be taking advice from The Karate Man any longer. Now the two are set to face off at Hard To Kill in what is sure to be one of the most bizarre matches in recent history – don’t miss it!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Recently on IMPACT!, Rosemary‘s former ally in Decay, Crazzy Steve, came to her aid when she fell victim to the numbers game in a match against Tenille Dashwood. After Steve chased off the threat of Kaleb who relentlessly got involved in the matchup, Rosemary was able to put Tenille away with her signature spear. Now the two duos are set to collide this Saturday at Hard To Kill as Rosemary and Crazzy Steve team up once again to battle Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K in a tag team match! Who will leave Hard To Kill with the victory?

