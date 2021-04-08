Impact Wrestling Preview: Hardcore Justice Go Home Show 4.8.21

Two weeks ago it was announced that Impact Wrestling will be returning back to their traditional time slot, Thursdays at 8pm EST. This comes off the heels of NXT being moved to Tuesday nights beginning next week.

Last week's edition of IMPACT continued to build towards Hardcore Justice as two matches were announced for the show. We also say the return of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis.

Tonight is the go home show for Hardcore Justice which airs this Saturday at 3pm EST on Impact Plus and Fite. What is in store for everyone in the Impact Zone at the final stop?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's Hardcore Justice go home show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After a huge brawl broke out between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards, a massive six-man main event was announced for IMPACT’s return to Thursday nights on April 8th. For the first time ever, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will compete on an episode of IMPACT! and it happens just a few weeks away from the historic Title vs Title match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann at Rebellion!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before they collide in the #1 Contender Knockouts Weapons match this Saturday at Hardcore Justice, the competitors will give us a preview of things to come in a six-Knockout tag team match. Jordynne Grace, Havok and Rosemary battle Tenille Dashwood, Nevaeh and Alisha in what is sure to be a huge momentum builder for Saturday’s high-stakes bout on IMPACT Plus.

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Sami Callihan continues his attempts at mentoring Trey Miguel, he will be met by a daunting challenge in the form of a 2-on-1 Handicap match against XXXL this Thursday. Callihan came to the aid of Trey after he was on the receiving end of a beatdown from Larry D and Acey Romero but when the roles were reversed, Trey did not return the favor. Will Trey have a change of heart and even the odds for Callihan on IMPACT?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The war between Violent By Design and the IMPACT roster rolls on this Thursday. Just one week after James Storm was victorious over Eric Young in his historic 1000th match, his tag team partner Chris Sabin goes one-on-one with another member of VBD, the unrelenting Deaner. Will Deaner put Violent By Design back on course or will Sabin lead another successful attack on the group?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Jazz prepares to put her career on the line against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice, she must first battle Susan in singles action on BTI. Will the pro wrestling legend be able to take Susan out of the equation just days before the biggest match of her career? BTI gets the action started early, Thursday nights at 7/6c on AXS TV. Plus, tune in for in-depth previews, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air.

Preview (via IMPACT) - After the conclusion of IMPACT!, stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from the career of Trey Miguel!

