Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice Go Home Show Results and Recap 4.8.21

Last night was the go home show for the IMPACT Plus special Hardcore Justice and the in ring debut of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on IMPACT TV.

If you missed last night’s show because you were busy watching two former friends trying to kill each other then I’ll kindly bring you up to speed.

Here are the full results:

Jordynne Grace, Havok, and Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood, Nevaeh, and Alisha:

This match kicked off Impact’s return to Thursday nights and did not disappoint. This six Knockouts Tag Team match was a preview of things to come in the number one contender’s knockouts weapons match this Saturday at Hardcore Justice. In true hardcore fashion the match erupted into chaos leading a red wedding from Rosemary to Alisha allowing her team to pick the win and momentum heading into the match.

We then find out that Matt Cardona has been looking for competition and found it in a match with Jake Something:

We then learned that the IMPACT Zone is about to get Wilde:

Could the Undead Bride Su Yung be making her long awaited return soon:

Matt Cardona v Jake Something ends in a No Contest:

This match came out last night when Cardona was asking for competition and Scott D’Amore obliged him with Jake Something. Before this match could really get underway Brian Myers would interject causing the no contest finish. Myers would then lay out Cardona and accepting his challenge for Rebellion on the 25th.

We then saw XXXL confront Trey Miguel to find out if he will be Sami’s partner in their match. Trey would go on to tell them he isn’t Sami’s savior.

We then heard from the leader of Violent by Design, Eric Young who placed the blame for his lost last week on Deaner and his punishment was a match against Chris Sabin:

Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel defeated XXXL:

Ever since Trey Miguel made his return to IMPACT Sami has been on his back claiming that he has no passion or loyalty. It eventually culminated in a match in which Sami was victorious and now Sami would like to be his mentor after making the save for Trey two weeks ago. Last night after telling both Sami and XXXL that he wasn’t going to be in the match showed up anyway and he and Sami picked up the win.

We then saw James Storm, Chris Sabin, and Chris Harris enjoying themselves at Swinger’s Palace:

Chris Sabin defeated Deaner:

I thought that things could be looking up for Deaner as he turned heel and joined Violent by Design but since joining the group he has been racking up nothing but losses as usual. Anyway back to the match at hand. Sabin was able to use his speed advantage and also takes advantage of Deaner arguing with the referee to hit the cradle shock for the win. After the match we saw that Joe Doering had laid out Harris backstage which lead to a gore from Rhino to Storm in the ring.

Two matches were announced last night one for Rebellion and the other for Hardcore Justice:

Tommy Dreamer is determined to serve up some justice after everything Violent by Design has down since their inception:

We then get a retrospective Jazz ahead of her Career v Title match against Deonna Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice:

We then got comments from Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo:

A first ever match was announced for Hardcore Justice:

Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards defeated AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers:

This match marks the Impact on AXS TV debut for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. This match had fire and flavor along with a side of chaos. It seemed that miscommunication was Kenny and The Good Brothers downfall as Rich Swann was able to get the pin on Karl Anderson.

