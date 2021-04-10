Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice Preview 4.10.21

We have officially made it to WrestleMania weekend and Impact Wrestling is getting in on the festivities as they present Hardcore Justice on Impact Plus and Fite TV.

This show is being booked by hardcore legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer at his request.

The show will air at a special start time of 3pm EST due to it being Night One of WrestleMania later tonight.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Hardcore Justice:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tommy Dreamer looks to serve Hardcore Justice when Team Dreamer battles Violent By Design in a Hardcore War! After the group’s heinous actions over the last several months, Dreamer had seen enough when Eric Young orchestrated a calculated attack on IMPACT veteran, Chris Harris. With the power to book the card for Hardcore Justice, Dreamer announced the 8-man Hardcore War where there are no disqualifications and anything goes! Who will Dreamer recruit to fight by his side as he seeks vengeance on Violent By Design?

Preview (via IMPACT) - In a shocking announcement, Jazz offered to put her career on the line in exchange for a Knockouts Championship opportunity against Deonna Purrazzo. Dreamer attempted to reason with the pro wrestling legend but a vengeful Jazz would stand by her guns. After weeks of conflict between the two Knockouts, will the thirst for revenge cost Jazz her career? Or will she bring an end to the Age of the Virtuosa and become Knockouts Champion for the very first time? The stakes are high in a Title vs Career match at Hardcore Justice.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Whoever walks out of Hardcore Justice with the Knockouts Title around their waist will know who their first challenger is after Dreamer announced a #1 Contender Knockouts Weapons Match between Alisha, Rosemary, Havok, Tenille Dashwood, Susan and Jordynne Grace. The Knockouts will take it to the extreme in a match with no disqualifications, no countouts and all weapons are legal. Who will be willing to risk it all for a shot at the Knockouts Championship?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before they collide in a three-way match for the X-Division Title at Rebellion, Ace Austin, TJP and Josh Alexander must first find a partner of their choosing for a 3-way tag battle! Who will gain momentum heading into what promises to be a pulse-pounding title bout at Rebellion?

We learned yesterday via IMPACT’s social media accounts that TJP has chosen his former partner Fallah Bahh to team with him:

We also heard comments from Josh Alexander and if he found himself a partner:





Preview (via IMPACT) - After falling to the team of IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards, The Good Brothers look to get back on track when Doc Gallows battles Black Taurus of Decay! After a backstage altercation between the two teams, will Gallows score the victory en route to their World Tag Team Championship rematch against FinJuice at Rebellion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Brian Myers attacked Matt Cardona moments before accepting his challenge for a match at Rebellion, he also delivered a brutal attack on Cardona’s opponent, Jake Something. In an act of rage, Myers drove Jake’s eye into the corner of the steel ring steps! Luckily for Jake, he won’t need to see when he seeks revenge against Myers in a Hardcore Blindfold match from the twisted mind of Tommy Dreamer!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Recently, Rohit Raju hired Hernandez to be his partner in a tag team match against Fallah Bahh and Shera. Hernandez would go on to use an illegal steel chair on Shera, allowing his team to score the victory. Now Shera has a chance to give Hernandez a taste of his own medicine when these two behemoths collide in a Chairly Legal match where steel chairs are legal!

