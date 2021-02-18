Impact Wrestling Has Highest Viewership Number Of 2021 This Week (2/16/21)

This week's Impact Wrestling which featured the opened forbidden door and had Finlay and Juice Robinson on the show had it's highest viewership numbers of the year. The show managed 197k viewers and ranked 117th on the night in cable. The show is up 44k viewers from last week's show.

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a .04 rating in the key emo

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a .05 rating in the key demo

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a .03 rating in the key demo (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a .05 rating in the key demo

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a .05 rating in the key demo

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a .04 in the key demo

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a .06 ratings in the key demo.