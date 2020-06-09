IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Coverage and Results(6/9/20)

Results:

Jordynne Grace vs Taya Valykire(Knockouts Championship)

Winner:

Tasha Steelz vs Susie

Winner:

Deonna Purazzo Debut

Winner:

Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey vs Willie Mack and Cousin Jake

Winner:

Live Coverage:

The opens with Don Callis and Scott D'More talking about what to do with the IMPACT World Championship.

Micheal Elgin vs Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock:

Elgin makes his way to the ring and Shamrock runs down looking for revenge as he slides into the ring Elgin is there to meet him. Sami Callihan appears out of nowhere and the bell rings.

Elgin and Shamrock are focused on each other while Sami lays back in the corner. Elgin takes down Ken and he rolls out of the ring. Sami then kicks Elgin in the face and sends Elgin to the floor. Sami follows but gets caught and slams him on the apron. Ken comes back and dives over the top rope taking out both Sami and Elgin.

Ken throws Elgin back in the ring but he fights back and hits a dropkick from the top rope. Elgin continues the onslaught and doubles over Ken leading to multiple clubs to the back. Shamrock counters with an armdrag then Sami slides in and both Shamrock and Callihan eat a double clothesline. Elgin then focuses on Sami hitting a suplex for a two count. Elgin stalks Sami and picks him up knocking him down with a forearm. Elgin then sends Sami into the corner and hits a hammer throw into the other corner. Sami then fights back with a chop to the chest and shots to the head. Both guys are slugging each other back and forth with Elgin getting the advantage with a knee. Sami looks for an irish whip as Shamrock comes back into the ring and both Sami and Ken take out Elgin. Sami and Ken turn on each other with Sami getting the advantage taking out the knee leading to a two count broken up by Elgin. Sami then hits a big forearm to Elgin and they go back and forth. Sami comes off the ropes and hits a pump kick leading to two standing switches with Elgin hitting a German suplex. Shamrock comes bsck and breaks up the pin locking in the ankle lock for a second as Elgin rolls through. Shamrock is able to regain the advantage and locks on the ankle lock again with Elgin grabbing the turnbuckle but Shamrock drags him back to the center and Elgin tears off the turnbuckle. Sami breaks it up but Shamrock locks it in on Sami now. Sami rolls through and sends Ken into the exposed turnbuckle back first. Elgin gains the advantage and hits the Elgin bomb on Ken for the win.

We get a backstage interview with Jordynne Grace and she is asked how she feels defending her title after being away for six weeks. Grace says she has gone stir crazy from sitting at home for six weeks. She says she is more than ready for Taya tonight.

