Announced just moments ago on tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV.

The big Slammiversary PPV event is scheduled for Saturday, July 18th and is slated to be headlined by a 5-way match for the IMPACT World Championship between Champion, Tessa Blanchard and challengers, Michael Elgin, Austin Ace, Eddie Edwards and Trey.