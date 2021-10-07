Impact Wrestling Live Coverage and Results: Knockouts Knockdown Go Home Show 10.7.21

Tonight is the go home show for the Impact Plus Special Knockouts Knockdown. Earlier today the first round bracket for the Number One Contender’s Tournament for the Knockouts Championship was announced on Twitter.

Here is the official tweet:

Tonight we will get a preview of the tournament as four of the eight Knockouts will do battle in an eight Knockouts Tag match. Plus we will continue to build towards Bound For Glory as we sit just 16 days away from the biggest night of the year for Impact.

Join me as I will be providing live play by play coverage to the best of my ability and maybe sprinkle a dab of commentary.

Results:

Before the Impact:

Winner: Laredo Kid via Spanish Fly

Impact Wrestling:

Winners:

Winners: The Bullet Club via Art of Finesse

Winners:

Winner and advancing to Bound For Glory:

Live Coverage:

Before the Impact:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Kid getting the advantage. He goes behind but Rehwoldt turns things around and locks him a wrist lock. Kid seems to regain control for a second but they continue to go back and forth with Rehwoldt sweeping the legs for a quick one count. Rehwoldt then remains in control shooting Kid into the corner and lays in the shots but Kid comes back with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors leading to a neckbreaker which leads to Rehwoldt sliding to the floor. Kid then looks to fly but gets caught by the Drama King and hit with a neckbreaker on the floor. Rehwoldt rolls kid back in and continues the offense for a nearfall. Rhewoldt then takes him to the corner with multiple shots to the face and midsection leading to another nearfall. Rehwoldt locks in a headlock working hold and Kid looks to break free but Rehwoldt brings him right back down to the mat. Rehwoldt then shoots him into the ropes and hits an atomic drop. Kid then fights back and gets whipped into the corner but leaps over to the apron then slingshots back in and sends Rehwoldt to the floor. Kid then springboards and dives onto Rehwoldt. Back in the ring with see a set up springboard senton leading to another for a two count. Kid then stomps the chest of Rehwoldt and goes for a third but Rehwoldt gets the knees up and locks in an armbar or a modified Shangley Gates. Kid gets to the ropes for a rope break. Rehwoldt then jaw jacks with Kid and the crowd allowing Laredo to come back with a northern lights suplex. Kid then goes to the top for a crowscrew spinal tap but comes up empty. Rehwoldt then hits a spinebuster for a nearfall. Rebwoldt goes up to the top but Kid meets him at the top. Rehwoldt blocks the first attempt at the Spanish Fly but gets it the second time for the pinfall victory.

The bell rings and here we go. Chris Sabin and Chris Bey start off the match. Bey locks up with Sabin and pushes him to the corner. We get a clean break from both guys. Sabin then quickly takes down Bey and sends him into the ropes but Bey comes back and looks for a something but Sabin counters and looks for a dropkick leading to a roll up from Bey for a quick one count.

Phantasmo and Juice tag into the match. They look for a test of strength but Phantasmo stomps the foot and chops his chest. Phantasmo continues the onslaught but Juice regains control with an atomic drop. Juice then drags Phantasmo to his corner and tags in David who climbs to the top and drops the hammer on his arm. Finaly makes a quick tag to Sabin who gets in a shot before Juice comes back in and takes it to Phantasmo. Phantasmo regains control with an eye poke. Bey then comes into the match but Juice takes it to both guys with jabs to the face. Bey takes control with a kick to the face and midsection leading to a two count. He then tags out to Phantasmo who tags out to Hikuleo who comes off the top and hits a back break. He then looks for a delayed vertical suplex but Juice slips out the back and tags in David who takes it to Hikuleo. The big man regains control with a big boot to the face of Finaly and takes out his partners. Phantasmo tags in and looks to continue the attack but Finaly puts a stop to that leading to a a huge back breaker from Finaly to Bey.

The babyfaces remain in control as they take out all three members of Bullet Club leading to a top rope crossbody from Sabin to Bey for a two count. Hikuleo then hits a choke slam on Sabin followed by a frogsplash from Phantasmo and Bey gets a two count. In the end Hikuleo distracts the referee with a chair while Phantasmo hits a low blow to Sabin allowing Bey to hit The Art of Finesse for the win.

We hear from the challenger to the Impact World Championship and Christian Cage’s partner in tonight’s main event, Josh Alexander:

Heath came out looking for answers…

But got a VIOLENT beat down for his troubles:

We then hear from Willie Mack ahead of his triple threat against Rohit Raju and El Phantasmo next week:

