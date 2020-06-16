IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Coverage and Results(6/19/20)
Results:
Moose vs Hernandez(TNA World Heavyweight Championship)
Winner:
The North vs The Rascalz(IMPACT Tag Team Championship)
Winner:
Ace Austin vs Eddie Edwards(Street Fight)
Winner:
Rhino vs Rohit Raju
Winner:
Reno Scum vs XXXL
Winner:
Kimber Lee vs Nevaeh
Winner:
Live Coverage:
Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.
WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.
Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.
For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!