Impact Wrestling News Update (2/27/21)

I'M BACKKKK!!!

That's right folks, after a few months away from reporting Impact news on this platform I'm back...although due to some others obligations like work I don't have an exact date for when I'll be posting these types articles but I'll take it one step at a time.

Anyhow a lot has happened since I did the news update and that could also be said for this week's episode of Impact...Let's Get Into It!





















NWA Pro Wrestler Passes Away

Today we start off with some sad news as Joseph Hudson aka Jocephus in the NWA passed away earlier this week from what is believed to be undiagnosed medical issues.

Jocephus was a veteran wrestler who worked his way in the independent scene before appearing for Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling promotion in 2016 and even appearing at a TNA One Night Only event that same year as Beauregarde where he wrestled and lost to military hero turned pro wrestler, Chris Melendez.

Hudson is best remembered in the minds of wrestling fans thanks to his work in Billy Corgan's NWA promotion where he competed under the name Jocephus and feuded with former NWA World Champion, Tim Storm most memorably competing in an empty arena match in the Impact Zone in Orlando Florida in early 2018.

Jocephus also worked in the NWA as 'The Question Mark' a masked associate to Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow in the WWE) during the latter's martial arts gimmick where he become NWA National Champion.

We here at Wrestling News World give are condolences to the friends and family of Joseph Hudson aka Jocephus...may he rest in peace.





































The TNA World Title Is Official Again

After bringing back the TNA World Heavyweight Championship almost a year ago and giving it a brand new white belt strap, Impact Wrestling star Moose and the entire wrestling world were hit with the shocking news that the championship once held by Kurt Angle, Sting, AJ Styles and others has known been made into an official title on the Impact roster once again.

For anyone who doesn't know or may of missed this week's episode of Impact, Moose attacked Jake Something after the latter competed in a tables match; Moose threatened to hold the show hostile until he got his shot for the Impact World Championship right now...apparently because he was tired of waiting.

This led to Scott D'Amore coming out and informing Moose that as of right now the TNA title that he carries around is now and official title.

D'Amore went even further stating that Moose would have to defend that title later that night against Jake Something, who came back to the ring looking to fight the former Grand Champion unfortunately for the former Cousin Jake Deaner he couldn't beat the self proclaimed wrestling god but he certainly put up one heck of a fight.

Moose Holds The Show HOSTAGE! | IMPACT! Highlights Feb 23, 2021 - YouTube

TWO World Champions, HUGE Main Event Made! | IMPACT! Highlights Feb 23, 2021 - YouTube



























EC3 Signs With Ring Of Honor

Speaking of TNA World Champions making headlines, we now go to Ring Of Honor next as it was announced a few days ago by the company itself that that former Impact Wrestling and WWE superstar, Ethan Carter the Third aka EC3 has signed with the promotion.

After making his return to Impact in the Summer of 2020 and spending the majority of it competing with Moose, EC3 would leave his former promotion and head to ROH where the former TNA World Champion has been seen interacting with both Mark and Jay Briscoe before it was announced that Carter had tested positive for Covid-19.

Regardless we here at Wrestling News World wish EC3 the best not just with his health but also the best as a newly signed member of the Ring Of Honor roster.

And speaking of former Impact stars signing with another promotion...































Taya Valkyrie Is Coming To The WWE

A few days or almost a week before EC3's signing with ROH was made, the news was broke that former Triple A and Impact Wrestling Knockout, Taya Valkyrie has signed with the WWE and is playing to start her work in the company's Performance Center.

Taya who best known in the United States for her work with Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling (the latter of which she became the longest reigning Knockouts Champion at 377 days); Taya has also wrestled in various promotions in Mexico and Canada and even signed with the WWE at one point back in 2011 but for more on that and a little bit more interesting things about Taya Valkyrie, check the link below.

Eight Interesting Facts About Taya Valkyrie - WWE Wrestling News World

She's also married to WWE Superstar, John Morrison or Johnny Impact as he was known during his run in Impact and many are hoping to see the real life couple continue with the heel work they did back in 2019 before Morrison's departure in Summer of that same year.

Taya is another former impact star who has been announced to have signed with the WWE this year along with LA Knight's aka Eli Drake, Wes Lee and Nash Carter aka Zachery Wentz and Dezmond Xavier as well as names who've briefly appeared on Impact like Blake Christian and Zoey Stark aka Lacey Ryan.

Much like the previously mentioned EC3, we here at Wrestling News World wish the best for Taya Valkyrie as the newest member of the WWE.





































A Few Matches For Sacrifice Have Been Announced

And finally we end today's news update piece by talking about some of the matches that have been announced for the up and coming Impact Plus Special, Sacrifice on March 13th.

By way of there win at this week's episode of Impact, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Black Taurus will compete in a triple threat match with the winner facing TJP for the X Division Championship at Sacrifice.

After defeating Susan and Kimber Lee in a number one contender's match on this week's episode of Impact, 'Thick Mama Pump' Jordynne Grace and her tag team partner, Jazz are set to face off against the reigning champions: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at Sacrifice for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Also announced is the main event which will see Moose finally get his world title match against Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship, Will Moose truly become Mr. Impact Wrestling and win the championship or will Rich Swann pull off a major upset and retain his championship...All this and such more to be announced for Sacrifice airing on the Impact Plus App and FITE TV at 8pm eastern.













So that's it for today's Impact Wrestling News Update, be sure to check in next week for some more Impact related news. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @wnwnews for all of your wrestling intel and if you'd like to follow me on Twitter, you can do so @FullertonHakeem.