Impact Wrestling News Update (3/20/21)

Off the heels of an impressive Sacrifice event and the fallout that spilled out onto this week's episode of Impact, a few things have changed for the company as we're on the road to Rebellion and it looks like Impact Wrestling has been keeping itself busy both with the major companies and independent promotions, but for more on that...Let's get into it





































Smiley Kylie Rae Is Back On The Scene

Former Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling star, Kylie Rae has resurfaced upon the news that she'll be at the Stadium Series event for the Illinois based promotion Warrior Wrestling on Saturday June 5th.

This will be Kylie Rae's first pro wrestling appearance since stepping away from the business for health related reasons back in November of last year when she was scheduled to take on Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory but no showed.

Before her unexpected departure from pro wrestling last year, Kylie Rae was not only preoccupied with Impact's Knockouts Division but she also competed in Warrior Wrestling at the same time where her last two appearances saw Rae becoming the new Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion after defeating Tessa Blanchard in September of last year and later defended the Championship against former Knockouts Champion, Madison Rayne also that same year with the bout being Rayne's last independent wrestling match within her career.

In fact, it's been announced that on June 5th Smiley Kylie will defend her Warrior Women's Championship against NWA Superstar, Thunder Rosa it what promises to be the best women's match of the year to not air on pay per view or television.

In addition to Kylie Rae returning, Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series also includes current and former Impact Wrestling stars like Brian Cage, Kongo Kong, Trey Miguel (who is the Warrior Wrestling Champion by the way) and Jake Something among others.

For more information about Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series I posted a link to the promotions website which include the dates for the events and how you can be able to get your tickets.

WARRIOR WRESTLING - Home























































Knockouts Title Match Announced For Up-And-Coming Indie Event

I briefly talked about 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo in last entry but it looks like Smiley Kylie isn't the only set make an appearance for an independent wrestling promotion.

Early this week it was announced that the 'Iron Lady' of the Knockouts Division, Deonna Purrazzo is set to defend her Knockouts Championship against rising indie wrestler, Rok-C on April the 9th for New Texas Pro Wrestling with the tickets for this event being very limited.

If your unfamiliar with this promotion like myself, they do have a YouTube channel that I'll posted down below as the company has had names like Lee Moriarty, Alex Garcia, Rok-C and a number of other wrestlers competing for them over the years.

New Texas Pro Wrestling - YouTube

New Texas Pro Wrestling on Twitter: "🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Championship Match: @DeonnaPurrazzo x @TheRokC_ Tickets are very limited!! 🎟: https://t.co/I3WSJjHco1 https://t.co/eYTK8tlxoC" / Twitter





















































Douglas Williams Comes Out Of Retirement

Well as it turns out, Kylie Rae isn't the only former Impact Wrestling star who is coming out of retirement as early this week it was announced via his Twitter account that former TNA Tag Team, Television and X Division champion, Doug/Douglas Williams will be looking to step back into the ring.

For those unaware, Doug Williams wrestled in TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2008-13 as a member of the active roster during which he partnered with Nick Aldis aka Magnus and Rob Terry to form "The British Invasion" and became one time tag team champions. Following this, Williams would got out on his own as a single competitor becoming a fixture within the X Division for much of 2010-11 wrestling names like Frankie Kazarian, Jay Lethal, Shannon Moore, and Brian Kendrick whilst winning the X Division title two times.

After his time with Impact was over, Doug would compete in various promotions before having his last match on December 21st 2018. Fast Forward a few years later and 'The Ambassador of British Wrestling' (that's what he calls himself on Twitter) is back in action.

As of the writing of this article it's unknown which promotion will Williams appear at first, but many fans in the U.S. who have seen his work are interested to see him come back but until the Covid-19 thing is properly settled will have to wait and see.

Doug Williams Announces He's Coming Out Of Retirement (mandatory.com)







Doug Williams Matches In TNA/IMPACT:

Eric Young, Tanahashi & More in 10-Way X-Division Battle: FULL MATCH | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

British Invasion vs Beer Money, Inc: FULL MATCH (TNA Sacrifice 2009) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

Beer Money & Team 3D vs Main Event Mafia & British Invasion: LETHAL LOCKDOWN | IMPACT Full Matches - YouTube

Shannon Moore vs. Douglas Williams Destination X 2010 - YouTube

Doug Williams vs Kazarian (X-Division Championship): FULL MATCH | IMPACT Full Matches - YouTube

Brian Kendrick vs Doug Williams: FULL MATCH (TNA Slammiversary 2010) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

Webmatch: Douglas Williams vs. Okada - YouTube

Douglas Williams vs Sam Shaw - Impact 26/7/2012 - YouTube

























































Title Rematch Confirmed For Rebellion

We turn our attention now to some of the news to come out of this week's episode of Impact as the second match for the up-and-coming Rebellion pay per view was made official.

After FinJuice's surprising title win at Sacrifice and defeating Triple XL in a tag match to open this week's show, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came out and demanded their rematch for the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships to which David Finlay and Juice Robinson agreed to but wouldn't be happening just yet as both men where set to head back to New Japan for some appearances.

These appearances by the way, have gotten wrestling fans talking most notably for NJPW and pro wrestler, Jay White acknowledging the fact that Finlay and Robinson are the Impact Tag Champs (something a lot of people wouldn't have expected a few years ago when it came to NJPW and Impact working together).

Anyway, later on in the show both Gallows and Anderson went into Scott D'Amore's office and asked for their rematch for the titles to which D'Amore said that this rematch would take place at Rebellion aka a month from now.

So the question as to what The Good Brothers are going to be doing (as far as Impact Wrestling is concerned) now that they've got a month to their rematch is unknown however you can probably expect to see them appearing on AEW television to help out their friend and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

FinJuice vs Good Brothers 2 Set for Rebellion – IMPACT Wrestling































































Hardcore Justice Returns

Mere seconds after the Good Brothers leave Scott D'Amore's office, former ECW superstar Tommy Dreamer enters his office to have a discussion with the former Team Canada coach which leads to D'Amore giving Dreamer a major opportunity to become the booker for the recently announced Hardcore Justice event.

Probably do to dealing with the locker room on and off screen plus the fact his also running the company, D'Amore gives the booking position to Dreamer, a man who is not stranger to being a booker but has had his fair share of brutal matches throughout his career, plus his nickname just so happens to be "The Innovator of Violence" so yeah it's safe to say that Dreamer should have no problem booking a card for an event called 'Hardcore Justice'.

This will actually be the first Hardcore Justice show that Impact has produced since 2013 and the date for this event will be on Saturday April the 10th (which also happens to be the date for night one of WWE's Wrestlemania 37 event). While there have been no matches announced for the card just yet, you can catch the show when it airs on FITE TV and the Impact Plus App.

Hardcore Justice Will Be Served on IMPACT Plus – IMPACT Wrestling

















































The Head Games Begin

And finally the main story surrounds 'The Invisible Hand' Don Callis and the new Impact Wrestling Unified World Champion, Rich Swann.

After shocking the wrestling world once again by becoming world champion (in this case TNA World Champion) upon defeating Moose in the main event at Sacrifice, Rich Swann came out to this week's edition of Impact Wrestling sounding energetic as always and is determined to get his revenge against the All Elite Wrestling Champion, Kenny Omega.

Unfortunately the momentum Swann was feeling after his match with Moose was completely snubbed out thanks to the 'Golden Announcer' and his mastery of the wrestling promo.

Don Callis congratulates Rich on his win and goes a little in depth on their history even mentioning how it was Callis who fought and begging to get Swann into Impact Wrestling but the pleasantries soon went out the window as Callis began to create a sense of uncertainty into the mind for the Unified World Champion whilst using an endless amount of repetition mentioning the phrase "One Winged Angel", making Swann look visibly uncertain going into his bout with Omega.

Whether Callis' word really shook up Rich Swann remains to be seen but one thing is for certain is that the AEW World Champion and "The Invisible Hand" will be appearing together on the next episode of Impact.

Will the mind games continue on with Callis and Omega onto Rich Swann or will the Unified Impact World Champion respond with an empathic message of his own and if possible, will that message by Swann led to him crossing the forbidden door and heading to All Elite Wrestling...Like most thing regarding professional wrestling, will just have to wait and see.

Don Callis Issues a WARNING to Rich Swann: "Kenny Omega is a GOD!" | IMPACT! Highlights Mar 16, 2021 - YouTube















If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more in depth and informative wrestling related content, be sure to follow Wrestling New World on Twitter @wnwnews.