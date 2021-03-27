Impact Wrestling News Update (3/27/21)

Hello and welcome to another edition of Impact Wrestling News Update where I talk about the news regarding Impact Wrestling and some of it's former wrestlers.

This week has seen a lot news come out regard certain Impact Wrestlers (both past and present) and even some changes have been made for future Impact shows, so let's not waste any time and let's get into it...



































o

A Match 14 Years In The Making

We kick things off by talking about the news that former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage will be competing in his first match for All Elite Wrestling against former TNA X Division and Tag Team Champion, Frankie Kazarian.

Since returning to the ring at this year's Royal Rumble event and then debuting for AEW's Revolution pay per view soon after, 'The Instant Classic' Christian Cage has gotten the wrestling world talking again much like when he debuted in TNA back in 2005.

During a segment, Kazarian and Cage can be seen talking with each other about their previous history before Kaz asks Christian when will he be wrestling, to which Cage responded that he'll be competing next week against him. Kaz also mentions that he has a match on Monday and invites Christian to show up and watch his match saying in his words "Cuz seven years, that's a long time to be out of the ring".

Kazarian and Cage's history goes back to their time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling) where both men competed against each other in 2007 with their most notably bout occurring at Genesis 2007, if you're interested in watching theses matches before their match next week, I've put a few links to those matches down below.

Christian Cage vs Kazarian: FULL MATCH (IMPACT! Nov 8, 2007) | IMPACT Wrestling Full Matches - YouTube

Christian Cage Vs. Kaz (GN 2007) - video Dailymotion

























































Former Knockouts Champions Appears At Recent NWA Events

We head to the National Wrestling Alliance for the next news story as two former Impact Knockouts Champions appeared at a few NWA shows this week.

This is of course coming off the NWA beginning to produce content once again after temporarily shutting down following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and a large amount of their stars leaving or seeing their contracts expire which has lead to many of them getting signed by WWE, AEW and Impact.

The first Knockout to appear was Taryn Terrell at NWA's Back For The Attack event; Taryn who's best known for her time as ECW general manager for the WWE and later becoming the longest reigning Knockouts Champion at the time for Impact Wrestling in the mid 2010's among other impressive accolades.

Terrell went to do commentary with former NWA World Champion, Tim Storm during a number one contender's match between Thunder Rosa and eventual winner, Kamille for a shot at the NWA Women's Champion, Serena Deeb (who is currently recovering from a knee injury).

Taryn also mentions during the match that she herself is looking to challenge the NWA Women's Champion thus adding another opponent for Deeb's title; While it's unclear when Serena will be back in the ring, it's looks like she'll have a list of contenders waiting for her.

The second Knockout to appear was former champion and founding member of The Beautiful People, Velvet Sky. Much like Terrell, Sky appeared at the commentary table on the first NWA Powerrr show since reopening but unlike, Taryn the likelihood of Velvet Sky stepping back into the ring might be very slim.



















































Impact Wrestlers Out With Injury

Now we go to the current wrestlers on the Impact roster but unfortunately we have to start with some bad news as two of the company's rising stars have been taken out with injury.

The first is former X Division Champion, Chris Bey who was taken out with an injury due to being attacked according to Impact employer, George The Iceman during this week's edition of Behind The Impact. Bey himself has also talked about this on Twitter with him mentioning that his not clear to compete although the injury he suffered as not be made clear just yet.

The second star to be out with injury is Kimber Lee, who according to Matt Striker and D'lo Brown on commentary is also out with an unknown injury after taking part in the twelve knockout tag team match last week on Impact.

Just like Bey, Kimber went to Twitter to confirm her injury but didn't mention what the injury in question is; Nevertheless we hear at Wrestling News World wish both Chris Bey and Kimber Lee a speedy recovery.

IMPACT on Twitter: ".@IamGeorgeIceman has reported that @DashingChrisBey is currently on the shelf with an injury after being attacked. #BTIonAXSTV https://t.co/HPIkV7CZpn" / Twitter















































James Storm's 1000th Is Booked For Next Week

A historical feat is set to take place next week as 'The Cowboy' James Storm is about to wrestle in his 1000th match in the company that helped to make him famous.

Wrestling with TNA/Impact since the very first show back in June of 2002, James Storm's career has been met with highs and lows but undoubtedly this will be one of those highpoints.

On this week's edition of Impact Storm issued the challenge to fellow TNA original, Eric Young for his 1000th match and before the show ended the match was confirmed.

Storm and EY's history goes back to the days when both fought as tag team members for AMW and Team Canada to drinking and wrestling each other for the Beer Drinking Championship (yes, that was an actual title at one point) to the present day with Young leading the destructive Violent by Design faction while the Cowboy has teamed with fellow tag team specialist, Chris Sabin to form the makeshift tag team 'Beer Guns'.

This will certainly be a must see match not just because of who's involved but because this will Storm's 1000th wrestling match in TNA/Impact Wrestling history.





















































Changes To Up-and-Coming Impact Events

As were just a few days away from the month of April, Impact Wrestling have announced via their social media sites that two of their events: Hardcore Justice and Rebellion have changed in regards to their time and date.

The first is Hardcore Justice, which will be airing on Saturday April 10th as an Impact Plus Special which can be viewed on the Impact Plus App and on FITE TV. Originally the show was to air at 8pm eastern time as all of the usually Impact events would at the time, however due to this event airing the same day as Wrestlemania 37 Night One, the company has decided to change it's date as you can see from the photo do below.

Many fans and journalists think that the decision to move Hardcore Justice from 8pm to 3pm is a good call as this will allow the company to have fans watching one show at a time as oppose to fans having to chose between which event to watch whilst possible getting the other show spoiled for them via social media.

The next Impact event to get changed is the Rebellion pay per view which already has advertised Rich Swann and Kenny Omega facing off for the Impact and AEW titles and The Good Brothers getting their rematch for the Tag Team championships against Juice Robison and David Finlay.

The PPV was initially set to air on Saturday April 24th but the decision was made to air the event instead on Sunday April 25th, thereby making this the first Impact pay per view to air on a Sunday since Hard To Kill 2020 (the last Impact event that had fans before the COVID-19 pandemic).

The company has also advertised a Rebellion CELL-ebration event which will see stars like Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Deonna Purrazzo, Fire N' Flava, Rich Swann and so many more to appear from two hours to answer fan questions...for more on this, check the links below.

Rebellion Moves to Sunday Night, April 25 – IMPACT Wrestling

Interact With Your Favorite IMPACT Stars at Rebellion CELL-ebration – IMPACT Wrestling

















































Thursday Night Impact Is Back!!!

And finally the top story for today centers on the news that Impact Wrestling will be returning to Thursday Nights on April the 8th according various news sources and the company themselves.

A few days ago Impact went to their Twitter account to announce and confirm that they will be moving to Thursday nights which will be the first time the promotion will be airing their weekly show on Thursday since their time on POP TV back in July of 2016.

The main event for the first Thursday Night Impact show in five years will Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows teaming up with the AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega to take on the Impact World Heavyweight Champion, Rich Swann and his partners Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack in a six man tag team match.

IMPACT Wrestling Moves to Thursdays – IMPACT Wrestling