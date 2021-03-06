Impact Wrestling News Update (3/6/21)

Welcome back to another edition of the Impact Wrestling News Update and if this is your first time reading one of my articles, hello and thank you for taking time out of your day to read my article.

Pleasantries aside, we got a lot of news coming out of this week's episode of Impact Wrestling as well as a lot of other news that regarding Xplosion and a possible new wrestling war, So let's get into it...

































Former Impact Champion Becomes The New WWE Champion

Were Kicking things off by mentioning/congratulating former Impact Wrestling World Champion, Bobby Lashley for his successful win of the WWE Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, the man nicknamed 'Walking Armageddon' in Impact defeated The Miz to become the new WWE champion and the third Black wrestler to have won that championship next to Kofi Kingston and The Rock.

When results of this match were made clear to everyone after the match, numerous wrestling articles and journalist not only congratulated Lashley on his win but also credited Impact Wrestling as it was do to Lashley's time in TNA/Impact from 2009-10 and 2014-18 that gave the pro wrestler/MMA fighter the opportunity he needed to become a successful and credible world champion back when the WWE failed to do so.

It's nice to see Impact get the credit it deserves from some in the wrestling news media but regardless of all that congrats to the new WWE Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website















































Heath Slater's Condition After Surgery

From one WWE star who joined Impact Wrestling at some point in their career to another...

Heath (best known for his work in the WWE) first appeared in Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary 2020 as one of many former WWE superstars who let go by the WWE and soon afterwards appear for the company alongside EC3, Deonna Purrazzo and Eric Young.

His time in Impact has been a little bit rocky though as his been out of action for months after suffering an injury at last's years Bound For Glory event and was temporarily written off of TV after Eric Young and Joe Doering attacked him behind a closed locker room door.

Despite the injury, Heath as been very active on Twitter promoting the company everything from the wrestlers to the weekly shows; In last couple of days Heath has mentioned via Twitter that he plans on getting surgery for the injury he sustained back at BFG and in a link I post below you can see what his got to endure for the next month or so.

We here at Wrestling News World wish Heath, a healthy and speedy recovery and hope to see him step back into a Impact Wrestling ring once again.

HEATHXXII on Twitter: "Going to be this way for about a month. https://t.co/zvCOvUqWO5" / Twitter



















































No More Xplosion...For Now

We now focus our attention on the news regarding the status of one of Impact Wrestling's most long running programs, Xplosion.

In recent weeks fans have begun to realize that no new episodes of Xplosion have been made which has led to many to wonder if the show has been cancelled but as it turns out that's not the case.

According to recent reports, Impact higher ups have put Xplosion on an indefinite hiatus as a way to focus their efforts on their new show on AXS TV, Behind The Impact (BTI) which airs at 7pm eastern time (a hour before Impact officially airs).

For those who don't know, Behind The Impact is brand new idea from Impact as the show itself is basically a one hour pre-show that hypes up the episode of Impact that you'll be seeing shortly with news updates and an exclusive match added in for good measure.

If you haven't seen this week's episode of BTI or you simply don't have AXS TV not to worry as the company also uploads the show in it's entirety to their YouTube page, I'll post a link to this week's episode in case your interested.

Decay, Tenille Dashwood, Eddie Edwards and more! BTI March 2, 2021 | Before The IMPACT! - YouTube

Impact Secondary TV Series Goes On Extended Hiatus - Wrestling Inc.

















































The Card For Sacrifice Increases



As I mentioned on last week's News Update, Impact Wrestling's Impact Plus special of the month for March is Sacrifice with a few matches already being announced but after this week's episode of Impact, the card is shaping up real nicely.

After defeating Chris Bey and Black Taurus in a triple threat match for a shot at the X Division Champion, the 2021 Super X Cup winner and former X Division champion, Ace Austin is set to take on TJP for the prestigious X Division Championship at Sacrifice.

NEW #1 Contender Crowned in X-Division Thriller! | IMPACT! Highlights Mar 2, 2021 - YouTube

Following her main event match on this week's episode of Impact, 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo was attacked by ODB after Purrazzo admitted to attacking the former Knockouts champion on last week's episode of Impact.

Soon after the show went off the air, the announcement was made via Impact's Twitter account that at Sacrifice Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against ODB.

SHOCKING FINISH in Huge Knockouts Main Event! | IMPACT! Highlights Mar 2, 2021 - YouTube

The Good Brothers and FinJuice have been at each other for weeks on Impact and following their eight man tag team match on this week's edition, the animosity continued as both teams got into each others face soon after the match.

As to be expected a match was set for Sacrifice with David Finlay and Juice Robinson set to take on The Good Brothers for the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships.

Good Brothers & FinJuice TEAM UP in 8-Man Clash! | IMPACT! Highlights Mar 2, 2021 - YouTube

This and much more coming at Sacrifice on March 13th on the Impact Plus App and FITE TV.



















































A Tuesday Night War?

And the main story for today's piece focuses on the alleged rumors regarding NXT moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights.

Early this week, news came out that the WWE are playing to move the black and yellow third brand known as NXT to Tuesday nights after spending the majority of 2019-early 2021 battling in a sense against All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in the so call 'Wednesday Night War'...for ratings.

The news of NXT moving from Wednesday to Tuesday has made some believe that the "war" is over between AEW and NXT is over and AEW 'won' and so now we have a 'The Tuesday Night Wars' between NXT and Impact Wrestling.

Although Impact Wrestling's TV product has greatly improved over the last couple of years, the one handicap the company faces is the fact that their show airs on a channel that most people don't have: AXS TV. Sure, fans can be able to watch Impact also on FITE TV, the Impact Plus App, YouTube and Twitch but whether or not those numbers will play into the overall viewership number is unknown

Whether or not NXT or Impact's viewership numbers increase as a part of this 'competition' is also unknown but me personally I don't care too much about the viewership numbers as long as the product itself is good, so don't expect me to go Dave Meltzer or Brian Alvarez when it comes to talking about the numbers for Impact and NXT because in my opinion: All the viewership numbers for pro wrestling nowadays isn't good.

Nevertheless, we will see how this all plays out (if the story is indeed correct) when NXT moves to Tuesday nights on April 13th.

WWE Reportedly Moving NXT to Tuesdays Amid Ratings Battle with AEW | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights











And that will be it for this week's edition of the Impact Wrestling News Update

Now I won't be doing another News Update article next week as Saturday will be the day Sacrifice is set to air on FITE TV and the Impact Plus App, however I will be doing a rundown on all the matches that have been announced for Sacrifice 2021 with a few of my own predictions included so look out for that on either Thursday or Friday of next week.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling New World on Twitter @wnwnews.