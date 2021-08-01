Impact Wrestling News Update (8/1/21)

Good Morning, Good Afternoon and Good Evening Everyone

After a few weeks away I'm back writing articles here for Wrestling News World and today I thought it would be a good time to recap on some of the bigger and less talked about news regarding Impact Wrestling and it's stars (both past and present).

Kurt Angle Denies Offers From Impact and AEW

We kick off today's news update with the first of two stories about wrestlers potentially coming to either Impact or AEW as it's been reported that the former TNA and WWE Champion, Kurt Angle was offered opportunities by both companies to show up for future events.

Angle, who hasn't been seen in a major wrestling promotion since his departure from the WWE as part of 2020's Black Wednesday fiasco mentioned during an interview that he was approached by both AEW and Impact to not only appear but to even compete for them although Kurt mentions that AEW wanted him to wrestle a number of matches as part of a contract they offered him while Impact's offer consisted of the Olympic Gold Medalist having only one match.

Kurt reasoning for turning down these offers stems from the fact that his body is in immense pain from the years of wear and tear his done to himself throughout his pro wrestling career.

As much as fans would like to see Kurt Angle back in a wrestling ring, at the end of the day his health and well being are the most important.

Bianca Carelli Is Open To Working With Impact or AEW

Keeping up with the theme of wrestlers showing up on either Impact or All Elite Wrestling, we turn to the daughter of a former WWE superstar and rising pro wrestler in her own right, Bianca Carelli.

Bianca is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion, Santino Marella who had previously worked behind and in front of the camera in Impact Wrestling during the early stages of the Callis/D'Amore era back in 2018.

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Bianca was asked a number questions with one of them regarding the possibility of working with either AEW and Impact; Carelli responded to this by say:

"Oh absolutely. There is no opportunity in this business that I would turn down. Because that would be silly. That would be silly to turn anything down you know."

She continues on by saying:

"If wrestling is what I want to do and it is, any opportunity I have I am thankful for, I am grateful for and I am going to take it because I want to learn, because I to grow and I want to improve. And I want to see how far I can take this. And hopefully to the top."

Bianca has mentioned that her ultimate goal is to work and compete for the WWE just like her father did and while it's too soon to speculate on what her next move will be it's a safe bet to say that her options are wide open as Impact not only continues to be the number one company when comes to women's wrestling but other companies like AEW, the NWA and Ring of Honor have been growing their women's divisions in recent months not to mention MLW have also started to embrace the idea of having a female division of their own, so the possibilities for her are endless.

Photo Credit: @RachaelEllering (Twitter)

Jordynne Grace's Powerlifting Success

Texas native and current Impact Wrestling superstar, Jordynne Grace accomplished some impressive feats last week when she took part in the 2021 World Natural Powerlifting Federation and broke several national and state records.

The former Knockouts champion has had previous experience in bodybuilding and was able to use her strength that she accumulated over the years to achieve the accolades that she did.

Grace wasn't alone during this event as her friend, Rachael Ellering was also on location live tweeting and sharing photos and videos about Jordynne's progress in the competition while also expressing her appreciation for her tag team partner.

Homecoming Debuts

Okay, so I will be getting into some spoilers regarding Impact Wrestling's recent Impact Plus, Homecoming which aired last night in front a very engaged and ruckus Impact crowd in Skyward Studios.

The first of these spoilers included the debuts of two key names who appeared at the event; The first is Missy Hyatt, best known for her work in WCW and ECW who appeared on the show as Brian Myers partner in the intergender tag team tournament which was the main attraction of the show.

Unfortunately for Brian he didn't advance in the tournament mostly due to the fact his partner wasn't a professional wrestler but a manager who hadn't stepped into a wrestling ring since 2005.

Things got even worse for Brian and his protégé, Sam Beale (the guy who bought Miss in as Myers partner in the first place) when Hyatt criticized the former WWE tag team champion for his lack of originality and then proceeded to flirt with Beale but walloping him over the head with her pursue during a backstage interview.

The second debut was that of Drama King Matt or Matthew Rehwoldt or better known as Aiden English in the WWE; Promos hyping the debut of the Drama King having airing on Impact since Slammiversary and when he finally made his debut, he was welcome by the crowd with chants of 'Drama King' for the several seconds before making his intentions clear that at Homecoming he wishes to become Homecoming King with 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo as his queen.

All Hail The King & Queen

Well as it turns out the Drama King fulfilled his promise early in the night as Rehwoldt and Purrazzo made it all the way into the finals where two took on Rosemary and Crazzy Steve of Decay in an impressive match to cap off the tournament.

As a result of this win, Rehwoldt and Purrazzo were officially crowned the Homecoming King and Queen of Impact Wrestling...and before you ask no there wasn't any dancing after the match.

It's currently unclear if the pairing of Deonna and The Drama King will continue on into the rest of the July tapings, but after seeing how well both wrestlers were able to work together both from an in-ring and gimmick standpoint, I think I speak for a lot of people when I say this is a duo I won't mind seeing for a little while longer.





























































Impact Wrestling's Emergence

And we end today's news update by briefly talking the up-and-coming Impact event that is scheduled to take place in a number of weeks and surprise return.

It was announced at on last week's episode of Impact that Emergence will be returning on Saturday August 21st, the same day that WWE will be airing it's signature Summerslam pay per view.

At Emergence, Kenny Omega is set to defend his Impact World Championship but his opponent has not be revealed just yet, however during that same episode it was announced that a battle royal will be taking place next week to determine who will be the number one contender.

One of the people who will be in this match is former world champion, Sami Callihan who has some unfinished business the self described "God of Pro Wrestling" and his entourage of Don Callis and The Good Brothers...but his not the only one.

On last week's episode of Impact, former Impact X Division and Tag Team champion, Frankie Kazarian shocked everyone when he came from the crowd to attack The Good Bros and Omega alongside Sami Callihan; This surprise attack by Kazarian marks the first time his stepped back into an Impact wrestling ring since Lockdown 2014 before getting released from the company that same year.

It's since been announced that Kazarian, Callihan and Eddie Edwards will be facing Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Kenny Omega in a six man tag team match on this week's episode of Impact just a week before the number one contender's battle royal.











