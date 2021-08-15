Impact Wrestling News Update (8/15/21)

Good Morning and welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling News Update, I've got a lot news today some of it regarding AEW as well as the card for Emergence shaping up real nicely.

This and so much more will be discussed here, so let's get into it...



























































Confirmation Of Impact Wrestling Series 2 Trading Cards

We kick off with a little bit of some Impact merchandise news as it was announced on Impact's Twitter account that another set of their recently revived trading cards series will be coming out soon.

Following the success of the first series early this year, Impact has advertised a few more names who didn't make it into the first one like Jessicka Havok, Eddie Edwards and even the legendary TNA/Impact commentator, Mike Tenay might show up as a trading card...whether this confirms Mike Tenay returning to Impact much like how the company advertising pins that included Christian Cage's logo hinted that Cage would return is unknown and only a guess on my end.

Regardless, if you want these cards, or any of the new merch that Impact has been producing as of late be sure to check the ShopImpact Twitter account and order some merch.





























Savannah Evans Joining Impact

It was on last week's episode of Impact when Savannah Evans made her debut attacking Kiera Hogan and aligning herself with Tasha Steelz thus signifying from a kayfabe perspective the end of Fire N Flava.

Early this week, it was revealed during an interview with Andrew Thompson that Evans decided to be a part of the Impact roster after some back and forth with the company although the reasons for both sides allegedly going 'back and forth' were not made clear.

Nevertheless, Evans is looks ready to compete with the rest of the Knockouts Division and it is possible that Kiera Hogan will be the first one to step up...speaking of Kiera Hogan it's time to talk about the this week's edition of 'Outside The Impact Zone'.

Savannah Evans on joining Impact Wrestling after some back and forth with the company, being part of Jazz's retirement tour - Pro Wrestling Dot Net



























































Outside The Impact Zone

For those who didn't see last week's edition of the News Update, the segment known as 'Outside The Impact Zone' focuses on the news and events involving the current stars of Impact as it relates to them working with other promotions...and this week is certainly a doozy.

Kiera Hogan At AEW Dark

It was announced weeks ago that one half of the former Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan would be leaving Impact Wrestling following the set of July tapings that were previously recorded; This led to many speculating as to where the young female superstar would be appearing next in her career and it looks like we might have gotten our answer.

Apparently on an episode of AEW Dark, Kiera Hogan made a rare appearance where she took on former AEW Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida but she didn't really get much of an ring entrance so it is mostly likely that Kiera probably eat a loss in this match.

If the former Knockouts Tag Team Champion is indeed heading to AEW, then it's a safe bet that with Kiera on the same roster as Brit Baker and Thunder Rosa, AEW's women's division will continue to excel.





























Christian Cage Becomes Impact Champion On AEW Rampage

Speaking of All Elite Wrestling, On Friday Tony Khan and his promotion aired the debut episode of AEW Rampage with the first match seeing "The Instant Classic" Christian Cage defeating Kenny Omega to become the new TNA & Impact World Heavyweight Champion.

With this win, Christian not only wins his first TNA World Championship and his first Impact World Championship but this is the first time his won the main championship in TNA/Impact since Final Resolution 2007.

It's important to remember that during last weeks episode of Impact, Christian Cage was being interviewed and said that he feels like he owes a lot to Impact Wrestling due to his previous history with the promotion and now that his the world champion, it's going to be exciting to seeing Christian interacting and competing with the current stars of Impact roster.



























Deonna Purrazzo Wins The AAA Wins Championship

We go from one former TNA Wrestler winning the company's most richest prize to a current Impact star winning Lucha Libre most prestigious women's title.

On Saturday, Lucha Libre's Triplemania event took place and one of the biggest talking points when it comes to Impact is that Deonna Purrazzo not only retained her Knockouts Championship but she defeated Triple A's own, Faby Apache to become the new Reina De Reinas Women's Champion which makes Deonna the second Knockout in history to have won the Reina De Reina's title while still being the Knockouts Champion; The last woman who did that was Franky Monet aka Taya Valkyrie back in 2019.

Simply put it, 2021 has been quite the year for the Iron Lady and Homecoming Queen of Impact Wrestling.





























































Impact Wrestling Takeaways

And just like last time we're gonna end this weeks edition of the Impact News Update with the 'Impact Wrestling Takeaways' which is me briefly talking about some the interesting news and moments coming out of the previous episode of Impact.

















In the opening match, Tenille Dashwood earned an upset victory over the former Knockouts Champion, Taylor Wilde mostly due to the interference and shocking return of Madison Rayne, who announced her retirement from in ring competition during the Hard To Kill Preshow back in January.

While it's unclear what the relationship between Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood is all about, those answers might be revealed on the next episode of Impact as Madison Rayne returns with her talk show segment, Locker Room Talk with her special guest being none other then Tenille Dashwood.























Kiera Hogan got on the mic and demanded that her former tag team partner and her new muscle get to the ring, but instead the hottest flame was met by the undead duo of Su Yung and Kimber Lee who dragged Kiera out of the ring and even out of one of her shoes for crying out loud.

Considering Kiera's previously mentioned departure from Impact following the end of the July tapings and it is quite possible that this moment here or the another that might be happening on this week's edition of Impact will be used as a way to write Kiera Hogan off of Impact.





















During a backstage interview with Gia Miller, Melina Perez encountered The Virtuosa, who showed her opponent for NWA Empowerrr footage of her training in the ring with Invicta FC Atomweight Champion, Alesha Zappitella.

Impressed by these results, Melina tells everyone that she will be making her Impact Wrestling in-ring debut next week on Impact just a week before her match with Deonna for the Knockouts Championship at NWA Empowerrr on August 28th.





























In the main event, "The Most Professional Wrestler" Brian Myers managed outlast names like Chris Sabin, Fallah Bahh, Madman Fulton, Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan and Moose to become the new number one contender for the Impact World Championship and knowing what we know now, it will be Myers vs Cage for Impact World Championship in the main event of Emergence on August 20th on the Fite TV and Impact Plus App.













Well that will do it for this week's episode of Impact Wrestling News Update, as an update, there wouldn't be an Impact News Update next week but be it will be back the week afterwards.

In the meantime be sure to check out my article on the 10 Impact Wrestling PPV Matches That Almost Happened and my predictions for the up-and-coming Emergence event, those will be coming out at 4pm on Tuesday and Thursday Night following that week's episode of Impact respectively.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.