Impact Wrestling News Update (8/8/21)

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling News Update; This week has been filled with so many shocking twist and turns for Impact Wrestling that it's almost hard trying to figure out where to start.

So with that all said, I wouldn't go too long into the introductions let's just get into it...



























































Pro Wrestling Legend & Former TNA Employee Passes Away

Early this week it was announced that Bert Prentice a former employee for TNA Wrestling during it's early days and helped to host Xplosion with Jeremy Borash had passed away on Wednesday.

It was announced on Monday that Prentice who had been running an Tennessee based promotion called USA Wrestling handed over the day-to-day operations to his sister, while he dealt with treatment regarding his bout with cancer.

After word of Prentice's passing was made public Impact Wrestling issued a statement on the company's Twitter account mourning his passing.

In other saddening news, legendary pro wrestler Bobby Eaton passed away on Thursday at the age of 62, shocking much of the wrestling community.

Eaton best known for his work as one half of the legendary team known as 'The Midnight Express' also competed in the NWA TNA days or the Asylum era back in 2003 where competed and lost to former X Division Champion, Kid Kash.

We here at Wrestling News World would like to offer our condolences the friends and family of Bert Prentice and Bobby Eaton during this very troubling time.

Dixie Carter Appears In Ring Of Honor

Well as it turns out the Impact Wrestling's usage of the 'Forbidden Door' doesn't just extend to AEW, NJPW or even the NWA but if this week proven anything is may also extend to Ring of Honor.

On this week's edition of ROH, Dixie Carter appeared from her house provide a little introduction for this week's Women's Division Wednesday show as well as wishing good luck to the ladies taking part in ROH's Women's Championship Tournament.

This is kind of a big deal considering that the former TNA President has not been seen on screen for years since her departure from Impact back in late 2016/early 2017; Nevertheless, it's great to see Madam Dixie back on TV for a few minutes showing support for the female wrestling.













































The Impact/Twitch Partnership Ends

Early on a Wednesday morning, it was announced via Impact Wrestling's Twitter account that the company will no longer be airing it's weekly episodic show on Twitch as the July 29th edition of Impact was the final episode to air on the social media platform.

In that same tweet and the one immediately after it, announced that with the launch of IMPACT Insider on YouTube, the company will "discontinue its presence on Twitch".

Impact Wrestling started to use Twitch back in early 2018 when they aired a six person barbed wire massacre tag team match on the site as the match was 'Too Violent For Television' and thus Impact decided to air the match on Twitch which garnered a lot of attention to the site just to watch the match.

However issues have also been part of the Twitch/Impact association mostly notably Impact being banned off of Twitch for a little bit after airing a very sexual and adult segment involving Rob Van Dam and his girlfriend, Katie Forbes back in early 2020.

The company's newest project, IMPACT Insider will have the newest episodes of Impact Wrestling among others on the site with those who sign up at level one having to pay only 99 cents per month.

Those who go to level two become Impact Ultimate Insiders, meaning that in addition to seeing the new weekly episodes of Impact, the YouTube based subscription will be offering those supporters exclusive content but it will be costing them $4.99 per month.

For those wondering yes you can still watch new and old episode of Impact on the Impact Plus App but for more details regarding IMPACT Insiders here's a link down below with more info:

Outside The Impact Zone

So I've decided to add a new segment to the News Update, called 'Outside The Impact Zone' where I briefly talk about some of the news and events taking place within Indie promotions or other major companies which feature the current stars of Impact Wrestling.

Reigning Warrior Wrestling World Champion, Trey Miguel is set to defend his title against the bearded powerhouse known as Jake Something on August 21st at the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

For tickets to watch this event, be sure to check the link down below.

Former Grand Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose was announced early this week to take part in the up-and-coming NJPW Resurgence event where he'll be taking on Japanese wrestling legend, Tomohiro Ishii.

As it turns out Tomohiro and Moose have actually faced against each other once before, going all the way to 2016 when Ishii defeated Moose during the latter's time in Ring of Honor.

Fast forward five years later and the two men will once again ware war but will the outcome be the same? Will just have to wait and see on August 14th...speaking of which Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will also competing at NJPW Resurgence but in a tag team match against AEW star, Jon Moxley and a mystery opponent.



























While were on the subject of the Good Brothers and AEW, it was announced that next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite both Gallows and Anderson will be defending their Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships against the Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

Much like Dixie Carter appearing on ROH, or Moose wrestling for NJPW this is a big deal as it's been well documented that the partnership between AEW & Impact has been very one sided mostly from a promotional aspect as AEW barely advertised Kenny Omega's title unification match with Rich Swann in the main event of Rebellion this past April, so to see AEW actually promote a title match involving Impact Wrestling is a pleasant surprise.

Also, this marks the first time the Impact Tag Team Titles will be defend in AEW since the partnership or 'Forbidden Door' began.



















































Impact Takeaways

And we end the News Updates article with another new segment called 'Impact Takeaways' where I discuss some important moments from this week's episode of Impact Wrestling.

'The Ultimate Finesser' Chris Bey defeated Juice Robinson in an impressive opening contest but the big story coming out is the moment afterwards where Jay White gives Chris Bey a Bullet Club t-shirt but ending it with a the signature 'Too Sweet' hand signal thereby confirming Bey's inclusion into the Bullet Club.



















After becoming the 2021 Homecoming Queen, Deonna Purrazzo was interrupted on this week's episode of Impact by Mickie James, who came out to certify the virtuosa's match for the up-and-coming NWA Empowerrr event.

After signing the contract, Deonna discovers that her opponent and the women she'll be defending her Knockouts Title against at Empowerrr is none other then former WWE Women and Divas Champion, Melina who is looking to become the new Knockouts Champion at Purrazzo's expense.















Fire N Flava implode after losing to Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering on this week's episode of Impact; While Tasha Steelz's anger face told most of the story, the shocking debut and attack of Savannah Evans onto Kiera Hogan is what the Impact fans needed to know about the relationship of the former Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

















In the main event, the unusual team of Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian defeated the team of the Impact World and Tag Team Champions, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers respectively.

After the match Edwards was attacked by W. Morrissey following last week's Homecoming main event where Eddie defeated Morrissey and ended his undefeated streak.

This clearly means that the feud is far from over but will their final match occur at the soon to be Emergence show on August 20th exclusively on the FITE and Impact Plus App...probably, but will have to wait and see.















Well that will do it for this week's edition, I did mention this was going to be a lot of news when it came to this piece but nevertheless, be sure to look out next Sunday when I publish another news Impact update article here on Wrestling News World.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.