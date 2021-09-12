Impact Wrestling News Update (9/12/21)

Good Morning and welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling News Update, where provide and recap some the news and results to come out of this week regarding everything Impact Wrestling...Let's get into it.





























































The Location Of Bound For Glory 2021

And we kick things off by discussing the recent news to come from the Impact Wrestling website and that is this year's Bound For Glory will be taking place at Sam's Town Live! In Las Vegas Nevada.

Since the first trailer dropped back at Slammiversary, the company had revealed the location to be Las Vegas but they've kept things under wraps as to where the venue would be in Las Vegas.

Sam's Town Live reportedly can hold a capacity of 1,400 people so the possibility of Impact selling out the place is very likely as tickets for the event will be available to purchase on September 24th just a month before the pay per view.

Other news regarding this year's Bound For Glory is apparently the show was suppose to air at 8pm eastern time however due to All Elite Wrestling having a special episode of AEW Dynamite air on the same day and also at 8pm, Impact has instead decided to air the PPV at 10pm eastern time.

For more information regarding tickets for Bound For Glory, be sure to check the link below and follow Impact Wrestling on Twitter to be update on news or updates regarding the event.

Bound For Glory Hits Las Vegas – IMPACT Wrestling



























































Rich Swann Makes PWI's Top 10 Wrestlers

Celebrations are in order as it's been revealed the Impact Wrestling's own Rich Swann was ranked number ten on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 500 Wrestlers.

This a big news for multiple reasons:

1. It further shows the wrestling world how much success from an in-ring perspective Impact continues to make

2. It's the consecutive third year in a row in which an Impact Wrestler or Wrestlers had made into PWI's Top 10 list out of their list of 100 to 500 wrestlers

For context Tessa Blanchard ranked number five and seven on PWI's 100 Women's list in 2019 and 2020 respectively and The North (aka Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) ranked fourth place in PWI's Top 50 Tag Teams in 2020.

3. It marks the first an Impact Wrestler has made into the Top 10 of PWI's Top 500 Wrestlers since Bully Ray who was ranked number four back in 2013.

Considering the rollercoaster of a career comeback Rich Swann has had since returning from injury back at Slammiversary 2020 and winning the Impact and TNA World Titles in at BFG 2020 and Sacrifice 2021 and then feuding with Kenny Omega in the title vs title match at Rebellion, it's not too surprising.











Also as a follow up to this story, former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion, ranked #179 in PWI's list of 500 wrestlers, be sure to check out the link below for Grace's feelings regarding her ranking.

Women of the 2021 PWI 500: #179 Jordynne Grace - Bell To Belles



























































Outside The Impact Zone

While it's still unknown as to whether or not if Killer Kelly will be returning to Impact or if she's signed with the promotion, what is clear is that she'll be taking on Impact's newest knockout, Savannah Evans at an event for PWX on October 2nd in Concord North Carolina.

It promises to be a great match between Killer Kelly and Tasha Steelz's new bodyguard.













Speaking of the Boricua Badass, she'll also be wrestling in October but in Atlantic City New Jersey and her opponent is someone she's well familiar with: Kiera Hogan.

While Impact fans may have been denied the opportunity to see a blow off match between the former Knockouts Tag Team Champions on television or PPV, the promotion known as Hybrid Wrestling has got you covered as Fire N' Flava collide on October 8th.

And now it's time discuss the takeaways from this week's episode of Impact Wrestling...

























































Impact Wrestling Takeaways

In the lead up their world title match at Victory Road on September 18th, Scott D'Amore booked a 10 person tag team match for next week's episode of Impact with Ace Austin and his muscle, Madman Fulton recruiting 'The Most Professional Wrestler' Brian Myers to the team.

Gia Miller has a quick sit down interview with Mickie James, who discusses the events that transpired after her match with Kylie Rae at NWA 73 where she was attacked by Deonna Purrazzo.

Mickie talks about how her business with the Virtuosa became a lot more personal and while it hasn't been revealed just yet, a match between both ladies for the Knockouts Championship is sure to happen at Bound For Glory.

Before and after signing a contract to confirm their match for the X Division title at Victory Road, both Josh Alexander and Chris Sabin were approached by Impact World Champion, Christian Cage to be on his time for the 10 person tag team match to which both men agreed.

After losing his rematch to David Finlay thanks to the outside intervention of a returning Juice Robinson, Chris Bey was helped after the match by the unexpected debut of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hikuleo, who is also the son of the legendary pro wrestler Haku.

Both Bey and Hikuleo destroyed both members of FinJuice while also attempting to reinjure Robinson's leg which took him off of TV for weeks.

After placing a bet at Swinger's Place that Steve Maclin would defeat Petey Williams in their rematch from Emergence, TJP along with Fallah Bahh, No Way and No Way's conga line came out to distract Petey which provide Maclin enough time to capitalize and win the match.

Afterwards Petey looks on at TJP in shock because of the way he loss to Maclin in this match all while TJP heads back to the locker room with an expression that basically means: Whatever man...s### happens.

After informing Ace that they'll be on his team, Moose who was accompanied to the ring by W. Morrissey took on Eddie Edwards in the match and won.

Despite repeated claims that he'll never partner with Sami and that he and Callihan will never be friends, The Draw came out and saved Eddie by passing him a baseball bat and proceeding the take care of the two big men in the midst of a brawl involving all of the members of Team Cage and Team Austin heck even Alisha Edwards and Kendra the Kendo Stick managed to get in all of the action.

With the go home episode for Victory Road and the world title main event between Ace Austin and Christian Cage just days away, the battle lines have been drawn and the members for each team has been revealed so know Impact fans will have to wait until this Thursday and Saturday to see who will walk out on top.













Well that concludes another edition of the Impact Wrestling News Update...So I have an update of my own that I have to mention, this will be the last News Update article from me for quite some time but I promise to come back with more update articles before the year comes to an end.

In the meantime, be sure to look out this Tuesday at 4pm eastern time when I post my article on the top 10 best things about TNA's Asylum Era and then on Friday at noon eastern time I will be posting my predictions article for Victory Road 2021 on my Twitter and this site here.

And lastly, be sure check in with Wrestling News World on Facebook and Twitter because next week leading into this year's Bound For Glory, I will be posting articles on this site regarding 10 Interesting Facts About BFG from 2016-2020 and a retro review on Bound For Glory 2012.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.