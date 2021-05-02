Impact Wrestling News Update: Bonus News

So if you've been reading my semi weekly Impact Wrestling News Update articles for the last number of months, you'll have realized that I usually post those Impact related news articles sometime at Saturday afternoon however the breaking news I'm going to be mentioning her can't wait until next Saturday, so with that all said let's get into this relatively quick and unexpected edition of The Impact Wrestling News Update.































































Thick Mama Pump Wins Championship Gold In Zelo Pro Wrestling

It would appear that this last week has been quite a busy and successful time for Impact Wrestling Knockout, Jordynne Grace as the Texas native not only became one half of the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Rachael Ellering at the Rebellion pay per view but it also looks like Grace has captured more championship gold courtesy of Zelo Pro Wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Last night the company aired an event known as Wrestle Fest in Milwaukee Wisconsin which saw a number of talent wrestlers competing but the one match that stands out in particular was the Zelo Women's Championship match between Jordynne Grace and then champion, Laynie Luck.

Laynie, who most recently has appeared on Ring Of Honor programming as part of the promotion's new tournament to crown a new ROH Women's Champion has been the reigning and defending Zelo Pro Wrestling Women's Champion since she defeated three other females to become the new champion. In fact Laynie even made an appearance for Impact Wrestling all the way back in 2019 when she successfully defended her title against Shotzi Blackheart and Kylie Rae at the Twitch exclusive 'All Glory' event.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At Wrestle Fest, Grace was able to defeat Laynie to become the new Zelo Pro Women's Champion thereby ending the former champions reign at 635 days; This of course makes Jordynne Grace the third Impact Wrestling Knockout in recent memory (next to Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valykrie) to have held Women's Championships in two promotions at the same time.



























































Big News Regarding Triplemania 2021

And the two big stories of this article is centered on AAA or Triple A as former WWE superstar, Andrade 'Cien' Almas appeared most recently via video for the company's Rey de Reyes event where the former WWE United States Champion issues a challenge to current reigning and soon to be defending AAA Mega Champion to a title match at this year's Triplemania show...and the reigning champion that Andrade called out at Triplemania was none other than Kenny Omega.

The current AEW Champion and recently crowned Impact Unified Champion, Kenny Omega originally won the AAA Mega Championship from former Impact star and current AEW wrestler, Rey Fenix back on October 2019 and since then Omega's time has champion has seen him reign for about 560 plus days?!?....Holy crap that's a long freakin time!!!

Anyway, before going to the WWE, Andrade wrestled for CMLL another Mexican based Wrestling promotion which had certain distain for AAA that goes back for a number of years; So after being released from the WWE early this year many have speculated what's next for Andrade and it looks like they've got their answer in the form of a title match between the most popular and hardest working champion in pro wrestling today at Triplemania which is sure to be a fantastic bout between both men.

SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull on Twitter: "ANDRADE is in AAA... and he says HIS PRIMARY OBJECTIVE... is to face KENNY OMEGA AT TRIPLEMANIA for the AAA World Championship! https://t.co/InwZTiEBQy" / Twitter





























































AAA VS. Impact: Title vs. Title At Triplemania

Kenny Omega isn't the only one who planned to have a winner takes all match for a major wrestling event in 2021 as current Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo issued an open challenge to Faby Apache, who had just won back the Reina de Reinas Championship after former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie was stripped of the belt due to her signing with the WWE and ending her reign at 528 days.

Apache regained the title on the very same show where Andrade issued the challenge for the AAA Mega Championship, however Deonna Purrazzo had some headline making news of her own at this event when she joined the commentary team for the Women's title match and soon after it ended, 'The Virtuosa' would challenge Apache to a title vs. title match at Triplemania before offering a handshake and subsequently attacking her to make a statement.

It's a safe bet to say that between all of the insane news and results that have involved Impact Wrestling this week and now this news regarding Omega and Purrazzo for Triplemania, it is most certain a great time to be an Impact Wrestling fan if not a fan of pro wrestling.

The Angle Podcast on Twitter: "IMPACT continuing to do big things! @DeonnaPurrazzo https://t.co/l4sTeXzrfk" / Twitter









So that's it for this bonus edition of The Impact Wrestling News Update, I usually try to get as much new regarding Impact out on Saturday afternoon but as I mentioned in the beginning this news couldn't wait until next Saturday.

Be sure to check out the link to this week's Impact News Update article in case you missed it and I'll see you all later with Impact Wrestling related content.

Impact Wrestling News Update (5/1/21) - WWE Wrestling News World

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling New World on Twitter @wnwnews.