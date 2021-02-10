Impact Wrestling No Surrender Go Home Show Results & Recap 2.9

Last night’s edition of IMPACT was the go home show for the Impact Plus special No Surrender. We saw multiple matches get added to the card as the stars of IMPACT looked for the last opportunities for momentum heading into Saturday night.

If you missed the show last night then have no fear as it is my job to make sure your ready for No Surrender with a recap of the show.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Suicide, and Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Blake Christian, and Daivari

This was the opening match of the show and it didn’t disappoint. The match was a preview of the triple threat revolver match that will be taking place this Saturday with the winner becoming #1 contender to the X-Division title. Everyone in this match was able to showcase their skills and talents and anyone of them could win this Saturday and could become champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Results ( via IMPACT) - The competitors in this Saturday’s Triple Threat Revolver match at No Surrender give us a preview of things to come in this huge 8-man tag! The winner of the Triple Threat Revolver will receive a shot at the X-Division Championship! Ace dives through the ropes but Suicide sidesteps, causing him to collide with his own partner in Chris Bey. Daivari turns Willie inside out with a strong clothesline. Ace goes for a springboard but Alexander picks his ankle in mid-air! Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock but Christian soars through the air to break it up! Willie is on fire as he hits his signature standing Moonsault on Ace. Christian almost puts Trey away with a springboard Flatliner for two. Trey locks in an Hourglass submission on Christian, forcing him to tap out!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It looks like that we are heading towards a Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel feud which I’m all here for as Sami had some words for Trey after the match:

The stars of IMPACT wished Tommy Dreamer a Happy Birthday. Dreamer will turn 50 this Saturday which is also No Surrender Day:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kimber Lee defeated ODB:

This was ODB’s first match back since returning to the company last week. The match started out slow as Kimber wanted to match chest power with ODB. She turned out to rue that choice as ODB proved that she had the powerful chest. The match would then end up in chaos as Jordynne Grace, Jazz, Deonna Purrazzo and Susan got involved.

Results (via IMPACT) - ODB made her shocking return last week when she came to the aid of Jordynne Grace and Jazz after a 3-on-2 beatdown from Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan. ODB attempts the Dirty Dozen but Kimber counters to gain control. Kimber distracts the referee while Deonna and Susan attack ODB at ringside. Moments later, ODB hits a Bronco Buster in the corner for two. ODB sends Kimber flying off the top rope. Deonna and Susan try to get involved but Jordynne Grace and Jazz even the odds! ODB gets a piece of Deonna and Susan by launching herself off the apron. Back in the ring, Kimber rolls her up off the distraction to win!

We then went back to Swinger’s Place to find out that Fallah Bahh ran out of money:

We then found out that Team Deonna’s problems with Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB were far from over as Susan challenged them to a six person match for No Surrender this Saturday:

The sand in the hourglass had ran out for Cousin Jake and he had a decision to make. Will he join Violent by Design or not?

We then hear final comments from Rohit Raju ahead of his X-Division championship match at No Surrender:

We then heard from the Tonys and one of them said they would be back in the Impact Zone soon:

We then heard final comments from The Good Brothers ahead of their main event title match against the Beer Guns:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Nevaeh defeated Kiera Hogan via Disqualification:

This is a match that we have seen before multiple times but still brought something new to the table. The story of the match was Keira Hogan using her speed against the taller and powerful Nevaeh. Tasha then came to the aid of her tag partner but cost her the match.

Results (via IMPACT) - Last week, Havok defeated Tasha Steelz in singles action. Can Nevaeh continue their momentum when she battles the other half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan? Neveah hits a strong clothesline for an early two count. Kiera distracts the referee as Tasha delivers a boot to the side of Nevaeh’s head. Nevaeh connects with a series of strikes, then plants Kiera face-first into the mat! Kiera rakes her opponent’s eyes, followed by a dropkick. The referee catches Tasha delivering a Codebreaker to Nevaeh, causing the disqualification.

After the match we were treated to the AEW roster wishing Tommy Dreamer Happy Birthday:

Fire N Flava have had enough of the disrespect from Referee Brandon Tolle and his blatant favoritism for Havok and Nevaeh and barged into Scott D’Amore’s to complain:

When then heard from the new alliance between XXXL and Tenille Dashwood with Kaleb with a K. The alliance came together due to the fact that they both have a common enemy in Decay. Since Decay was outnumbered they decided to all in back up:

Brian Myers and Hernandez came to a payment agreement for their No Surrender match this Saturday:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Chris Sabin and James Storm defeated The Good Brothers via Disqualification:

This was the in-ring main event of the night. Hardy Party was upset that this match was happening because Private Party beat them in a #1 contenders match. The match seemed to going in favor the Beer Guns but Hardy Party who were watching from the ramp ended up getting involved causing the DQ victory. Since becoming champions The Good Brothers have rarely been on TV and have seen little to no action. They are spending more time with their buddy Kenny instead.

Results (via IMPACT) - Sabin and Storm isolate Karl Anderson in the early going. Doc Gallows gets involved but they send him over the top rope to the floor with a double clothesline! Gallows turns the tide with a series of elbow drops to Sabin. The Good Brothers are in complete control when AEW’S Matt Hardy and Private Party appear on the stage. They’re set to face the winners of this match at No Surrender on IMPACT Plus. Storm quickens the pace with a running neckbreaker to Anderson, followed by a tilt-a-whirl head scissors. Sabin and Storm have Anderson beat when Private Party breaks up the count to cause the disqualification.

After the match Scott D’Amore bursted the bubble of Hardy Party by saying after their shenanigans during the title match that Beer Guns would be added to the match.

1 Gallery 1 Images

This was the main event segment of the night. Dreamer and Swann were in the middle of signing the contract for their world title match until Moose interrupted the preceding. In the end the contract was signed and the match was made official.

Results (via IMPACT) - Scott D’Amore sits down with Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer to sign the contract for their IMPACT World Title match at No Surrender. Swann granted Dreamer this opportunity as a special gift for his 50th birthday. Dreamer says that because opportunities like this don’t come easily, he will hold nothing back and that includes targeting the previously injured knee of Swann. Self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose interrupts and reminds Swann that he promised him an IMPACT World Title match before anyone else. D’Amore stands up to Moose and threatens that he will be suspended if he gets involved in the match at No Surrender. Moose says that he doesn’t need to get involved because he’s already proven that he’s better than the both of them. Dreamer gives an emotional speech, stating that unlike Moose, he will continue to use his platform for good. Dreamer signs the contract, making the match official for this Saturday at No Surrender.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!