Impact Wrestling No Surrender Preview 2.13.21

Tonight Impact Wrestling and Fite TV present No Surrender. Three titles are on the line tonight and can an AEW team possibly walk out with IMPACT gold tonight.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Recently on IMPACT!, reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann thanked Tommy Dreamer for his service to the IMPACT Wrestling locker room. He noted that not only is February 13th the date of No Surrender on IMPACT Plus, but it’s also Tommy Dreamer’s 50th birthday. As a special gift, Swann offered Dreamer an IMPACT World Championship shot at the event and the Innovator of Violence graciously accepted! As these two friends look to steal the show this Saturday, who will leave No Surrender with the IMPACT World Title around their waist?

Preview (via IMPACT) - What was originally scheduled as a traditional tag team match between IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Private Party has been changed to a Triple Threat with the addition of Chris Sabin and James Storm! On IMPACT!, “Big Money” Matt Hardy instructed Private Party to cost Sabin and Storm their match against Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. Moments later, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informed them that their plan had backfired, injecting Sabin and Storm into their title match at No Surrender! Three teams will enter but only one can leave IMPACT Plus with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rohit Raju defeated TJP in a non-title match to earn himself an X-Division Championship opportunity at No Surrender – but it wasn’t without the help of the returning Mahabali Shera. Recently on IMPACT!, we saw Rohit enlisting the help of an unknown individual and we now know that it was his former ally in the Desi Hit Squad. When TJP retreated underneath the ring to reemerge as his alter-ego Manik, he was confronted by Shera who then laid him out with a vicious chokeslam. Will Shera lead Rohit Raju to another X-Division Title reign at No Surrender? Find out this Saturday exclusively on IMPACT Plus!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brian Myers has made Eddie Edwards his latest target and it all started when IMPACT Wrestling’s physician wouldn’t let Myers jump ahead of him in line. The “Most Professional Wrestler” has called Eddie a shell of the wrestler he used to be, after he shifted his in-ring style from a technician to more of a hardcore brawler. Recently on IMPACT!, Myers unleashed his hired gun on Eddie, the powerful “Super Mex” Hernandez. But after a momentary 2-on-1 beatdown, it was Myers’ former tag team partner, Matt Cardona, who made the save and now these two teams are set to collide in a huge tag match at No Surrender!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Do you love Triple Threat matches? Well then the Triple Threat Revolver is for you! This Saturday at No Surrender, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, Blake Christian, Ace Austin, Willie Mack, Suicide and Daivari will compete in one of the most unique and action-packed matches in pro wrestling! Three competitors start the match. When one is pinned or submitted, another will enter the fray. The Triple Threat matches will continue until there are no more entrants, in which the final pinfall or submission will earn the victor a shot at the X-Division Championship!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Speaking of Tag Team Titles, the Knockouts Tag Team Championships will also be defended at No Surrender when Fire ‘N Flava battle Havok and Nevaeh in a rematch from Hard To Kill. Except this time, it’s a Texas Tornado No DQ match! That means that both members of each team are legal at any given time, and anything goes! Havok and Nevaeh have been a thorn in the side of the reigning champs, especially when they crashed Fire ‘N Flava Fest just a few weeks ago. Can Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz exact their revenge or will new queens of the Knockouts division be crowned?

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s a family affair this Saturday at No Surrender as Deaner and Jake Something collide one-on-one. After Jake Something turned down Eric Young‘s invitation into Violent By Design and symbolically put his past with the Deaner family behind him, he found himself on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown. But instead of finishing the job, Deaner was granted the opportunity to do so this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. It’s a personal battle years in the making – who will leave victorious?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Every time Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee think that they’re finished with Jordynne Grace and Jazz, Susan is there to reignite the flame. On IMPACT!, Jordynne and Jazz evened the odds for ODB after she fell victim to the numbers game in a post-match beatdown, just one week after making her return. Later on, Susan was furious and stormed to Scott D’Amore’s office in order to make this match official. This Saturday at No Surrender, Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan will take on Jordynne Grace, Jazz and ODB in a huge 6-Knockout tag team match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After a backstage altercation with Decay, Larry D vowed that he would never hit Rosemary. Luckily for XXXL, they found someone who would be more than happy to – Tenille Dashwood. In order to even the playing field ahead of No Surrender, Decay unveiled their newest member. None other than AAA’s Black Taurus! Now the two squads are set to compete in what is sure to be a hard-hitting 6-person tag team match this Saturday on IMPACT Plus.

