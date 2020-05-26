IMPACT Wrestling Live Coverage & Results(5/26/20)

Reaults:

Trey vs Michael Elgin:

Winner:

Ace Austin vs Hernandez:

Winner: Ace Austin via The Fold. Advancing to the finals of the #1 Contender's Tournament.

Cousin Jack vs Chris Bey:

Winner: Chris Bey via The Ultimate Finesser

Havok vs Kimber Lee:

Winner:

The North vs Cody Deaner & ???(IMPACT Tag Team Championship):

Winner:

Live Coverage:

Ace Austin vs Hernandez(#1 Contender's Tournament Semi-finals):

The bell rings and here we go. Hernandez tries to lock up but Ace Austin moves to the side and kicks Hernandez in the face followed by a punch. Hernandez is able to regain the advantage and toss Ace into the corner but Ace comes out and goes for a shoulder tackle but it doesn't faze Hernandez. Hernandez then tosses Ace into the corner. Ace then tries for a springboard move and sweep the legs but Hernandez counters and takes down Austin. Ace then looks for a sunset flip but Hernandez stands his ground and looks to attack Ace whi counters and sends Hernandez to the floor. Ace goes for a dive but gets caught and Hernandez boxes the ears of Ace. Hernandez slides Ace back into the ring and slides in the ring himself but gets caught by Ace. Austin throws him into the corner and begins laying in multiple shots and as Hernandez is looking to recover Ace sweeps the legs and remains in control. Ace controls to wear down Hernandez with his boot in his throat. Ace thwn begins to stomp Hernandez multiple times as he is talking trash. Ace tosses Hernandez into the corner then brings him out with a snapmare leading to a kick to the back. Ace locks on a working hold but Hernandez fights free and throws Ace away and is in control for a second as Ace takes down Hernandez for a two count. Ace doubles over Hernandez on the ropes and ad Ace is coming off the ropes Hernandez hits him with a huge shoulder tackle sending him flying. Hernandez continues the attack and sends Ace on a ride leading to a backbreaker for a two count.

Hernandez is looking for the Border Toss but slips through the back and clips the knee of Hernandez. Ace then hits multiple punches to the head but Hernandez grabs Ace for the Border Toss again but his knee buckles. Ace is able to fight back and counter with a hurricanrana for a two count. Hernandez regains control and takes down Ace and looks for the Border Toss but Ace slips through again and clips the knee leading to The Fold for the win and advancing to the finals.

After the match Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne runs down the rest of the card for tonight.

We now get a video package of Cody Deaner heading up to the Deaner Compound.

We see Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey backstage. Swinger says he sees chemistry between the two. Bey says that Swinger is allowed to be ringside and they will figure it out as they go.

We come back and see The North showing up to the Deaner Compound. They are welcomed by another Deaner who are warned that the last person who laughed at them then runs away.

We get a video promo from Elgin who talks about all the former champions he has beaten since coming to IMPACT. He then says that he had always been the #1 contender and will beat Trey and go on to win the tournament.

Cousin Jack vs Chris Bey:

The bell rings and here we go. They both lock up but Jack gets the power advantage and pushes Bey into the corner. Bey slaps him and trash talks him which leads to Jack hitting a be powerslam.

Jack firmly into control takes down Bey leading to multiple short arm clotheslines.

Bey is able to escape and comes off the ropes but gets put down with a big stomp from Jack. Jack then hammer throws Bey into the corner turnbuckle leading to a delayed vertical suplex. Jack stays in control and takes down Bey with a chop to the throat. Bey goes to the apron and ducks multiple clotheslines from Jack. Swinger tries to get involved leading to Bey who tries to take advantage but Jack takes him down. Bey is able to comeback off the second rope taking down Jack with a dropkick. We come back and Bry gets a running start and hits a elbow to Jack in the corner leading to a two count. Now Jack is in the corner leading to multiple stomps from Bey. Chris distracts the referee leading to Swinger getting a cheap shot. Bey then leans his knee on the throat of Jack. Jack eggs on Chris and eats a big punt kick for a two count. Jack is now down as Bey trash talks Jack and holds Jack down across the ropes by stepping on his back. Bey comes off rhe ropes and looks to clip the leg but Jack leapfrogs leading to Jsck taking down Bey. Bey gets back up and eats a big shot from Jack leading to multiple shoulder tackles and a huge discus clothesline. Jack looks for another clothesline but Bey ducks looking for a tiltawhirl but gets caught and Jack slams him to the mat for a two count. Swinger tries to fan off Bey and tell him to get up which leads to a distraction allowing Bey to get the advantage. Jack counters and hits a major slam for a two count. Bey fights back and looks for a kick but Jack looks to counter but Bey counters that into a code red for a two count.

Swinger now gets on the apron distracting Jack. Bey charges Jack but he moves out of the way but has to put on the brakes. Jack looks to take control but Bey counters and hits a famasuer leading to The Ultimate Finesser for the win. After the match we get a post match beatdown leading to Willie Mack coming out to make the save.

We get a backstage interview with Rohit. He is asked what is next for him but he is interrupted by the TNA Original Chase Stevens leading to a match between the two next week.

