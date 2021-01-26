Impact Wrestling Posts Best Viewership & Ratings Of 2021 (1/26/21)

Author:
Publish date:

Impact Wrestling last night was featured by the return of Trey Miguel to the brand and Matt Cardona teaming with Josh Alexander to take on Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Last week the show saw it's worst ratings of the year barely finishing in the top 150 with 147k viewers.

This week however saw a huge jump for Impact Wrestling as they ranked 118th on Cable and pulled in 186k viewers. It is their highest viewership so far in 2021 and is the first show not to heavily feature AEW talents on the show. 

Impact Wrestling Posts Best Viewership & Ratings Of 2021 (1/26/21)

