IMPACT Wrestling Preview(6/30/20)

We are now 19 days away from the biggest ppv in IMPACT history Slammiversary. Moose defends the TNA Championship, Tru fces his attacker, Knockouts action, and much more.

Here is the preview of tonight's show:

Moose vs Crazzy Steve(TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

Kiera Hogan(w/Tasha Steelz) vs Havok(w/Nevaeh)

Suicide vs Chris Bey(w/Johnny Swinger)

TJP & Fallah Bahh vs Reno Scum

The North Address Attacking Ken Shamrock

Locker Room Talk(w/John E. Bravo)

Madman Fulton(w/Ace Austin) vs Trey

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!