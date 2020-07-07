Impact Wrestling Preview(7/7/20)

We now sit 11 days away from one of the biggest ppvs of the summer and possibly the biggest in Impact history, Slammiversary. Impact has been teasing the returns of a former Impact World Champion, Ace and Eights, a superhero, and former Impact/WWE Talent.

Tonight's episode features the debut of a new team in the Knockouts Division, A Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match, Locker Room Talk with The Most Iconic Knockout in History, and more.

Here is the rundown of tonight's advertised card:

Jordynne Grace vs Kimber Lee

TJP & Fallah Bahh vs XXXL vs Reno Scum vs The Deaners

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs Kylie Rae & Susie

Sami Callihan vs Josh Alexander

Locker Room Talk with The Most Iconic Knockout in History

Impact will be starting at a special start time of 9pm Eastern and 8pm Central due to the Ringo's Big Birthday Show. Only on AXS TV and Twitch.

