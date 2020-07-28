Impact Wrestling Preview(7/28/20)

Last week we witnessed the fallout from Slammiversary and saw the Good Brothers arrive in the IMPACT Zone plus the new world champion Eddie Edwards plans to defend the title each and every week.

Here is what is advertised for tonight's show.

Eddie Edwards v Trey(Impact World Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) -When Eddie Edwards won the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary, he vowed to be a World Champion that everyone could be proud of. Eddie claimed that he would defend his newly won title against all challengers. Next week, Eddie will put his money where his mouth is when Trey Miguel of the Rascalz answers the call. After coming up short in the Five-Way Elimination Match at Slammiversary, Trey is looking to prove that he belongs in the main event picture. And what better way to do that than by becoming World Champion? The stakes are high this Tuesday on AXS TV.

Deonna Purrazzo v Kimber Lee

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new Knockouts Champion in her first pay-per-view appearance since coming to IMPACT Wrestling. With Jordynne out of action due to a dislocated shoulder from Deonna’s armbar and #1 Contender Kylie Rae stuck at Wrestle House, Knockouts across the division are looking to step up for a shot at the gold. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, the powerful Kimber Lee looks to send a message to the new champ and a victory would surely put her in a position for a future title shot.​

The Good Brothers v Reno Scum

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Good Brothers arrived in IMPACT Wrestling and they’re not backing down from anyone. Last week, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were confronted by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in the parking lot but that was only a distraction so that Reno Scum could attack them from behind. As Gallows and Anderson fought them off, Ace and Fulton sped away in their vehicle. Now, IMPACT fans around the world will get to witness The Good Brothers in action as make their in-ring debut against Reno Scum this Tuesday on AXS TV.

Medical Update on Rich Swann

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rich Swann made his shocking return from injury when he was revealed as one of the mystery opponents in the Five-Way Elimination World Title Match at Slammiversary. After he eliminated another mystery opponent, Eric Young, he was on the receiving end of a heinous attack from the World Class Maniac. Eric Young re-injured the leg of Rich Swann, throwing away months of rehab. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Swann will provide us with a medical update.

Kaite Forbes and RVD are Back

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, it was announced that the Katie Forbes of old is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside RVD, Katie said that she was trying to punish the fans by wearing more clothes but in the end, she was only punishing herself. Now, Katie is set to reveal photos from her website to the world – for free. Don’t miss this opportunity – tune in to IMPACT! this Tuesday on AXS TV.

Welcome to Wrestle House

Preview (via IMPACT) - The most exciting, and action-packed reality show is here. After Taya Valkyrie crashed Rosemary and John E Bravo's getaway, the Demon Assassin decided to invite some guests and make it a party. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, don’t miss the debut episode of Wrestle House as your favorite IMPACT stars experience what it’s like to live together. You never know what might happen inside the Wrestle House.

You can catch Impact Wrestling tonight and every Tuesday night on AXS TV or streaming on Twitch at 8pm EST.

