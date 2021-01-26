IMPACT Wrestling Preview 1. 26. 21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw the fallout from Hard to Kill. On this night the enemy invaded the IMPACT Zone as Matt Hardy, Private Party, Tony Khan, and Jerry Lynn were in the building. The main event of the night saw the returning Cowboy James Storm teaming up with Chris Sabin to take on Private Party in a #1 Contenders Match. Private Party with the help of Jerry Lynn would go on to pick up the win. They will now challenge The Good Brothers at No Surrender for the titles on February 13th.

What is next for IMPACT as they build towards No Surrender?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Hard To Kill, Matt Cardona made his shocking IMPACT debut and thwarted a double team attack from Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Days later on IMPACT!, Ace and Fulton looked to do the same to Josh Alexander but it was Cardona who evened the odds and sent them packing. Now the unlikely duo of Alexander and Cardona will team up for one night only to battle Ace and Fulton this Tuesday night!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After making their surprise appearance last week on IMPACT!, Matt Hardy led Private Party to an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity when they defeated Chris Sabin and the returning James Storm in the main event. With the title match against reigning champions The Good Brothers set to take place on February 13th at No Surrender, what will happen when AEW’s Matt Hardy and Private Party return to IMPACT! this Tuesday?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Fire ‘N Flava made history at Hard To Kill when they won the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament and became the first team to hold the Championships since they were reinstated just a few months ago. Now it’s time to celebrate as Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz hold the first-ever Fire ‘N Flava Fest this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Eddie Edwards returns to action this week after defeating Sami Callihan in the brutal, bloody and violent Barbed Wire Massacre at Hard To Kill. Last week, Eddie was being treated to by IMPACT’s physician when Brian Myers barged in and demanded the doc’s attention! Buckle up as Eddie looks to teach Myers a lesson in respect this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The war rages on this Tuesday as Violent By Design‘s Joe Doering goes one-on-one with a vengeful Cousin Jake. Last week on IMPACT!, Eric Young defeated Rhino just days after the hardcore Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill, but that wasn’t enough as he orchestrated yet another post-match beatdown on Rhino and Jake. Will Violent by Design continue to run roughshod over IMPACT Wrestling or can Cousin Jake exact a measure of revenge?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Hard To Kill, Rosemary and Crazzy Steve reformed the horrifying group known as Decay to defeat Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Tenille looks to even the score as she battles Rosemary in singles action with their respective partners at ringside!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Stay tuned to AXS TV after IMPACT! goes off the air for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the legendary Madison Rayne! Coming off her emotional retirement announcement, you can now relive some of the greatest matches and moments from her illustrious career in the Knockouts division!