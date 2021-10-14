Impact Wrestling Preview 10.14.21

This past Saturday on Impact Plus and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube was the Knockouts Knockdown PPV. The show was dedicated to not only all of the knockouts past, present and future but also the late Daffney.

We saw Deonna Purrazzo take on Masha Slamovich, Mercedes Martinez win the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament and so much more.

Tonight we are just nines days away from the biggest PPV of the year, Bound For Glory. What is next for the men and knockouts of the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander collide in one of the most anticipated Bound For Glory main events of all time, they will participate in the Bound For Glory Summit this Thursday. Following their tag team victory over Ace Austin and Madman Fulton last week, it became apparent that tensions were rising between the champion and challenger. As the road to Bound For Glory enters its final stretch, what will happen when Cage and Alexander meet face-to-face on IMPACT?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As 20 competitors prepare to clash in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory, we find out who will enter the match in the coveted #20 spot – and the disadvantageous #1 spot – in a Battle Royal this Thursday. Win the Battle Royal and you enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet last – but come in second place and you enter first. The stakes are high on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After the Bullet Club cheated to defeat cheis Sabin and FinJuice last week, Sabin looks to retaliate when he goes one-on-one with Chris Bey this Thursday. It looked as though Chris Sabin, Juice Robinson and David Finlay were well on their way to victory when El Phantasmo hit Sabin with a low blow, turning the tide of battle and awarding the victory to the Bullet Club. The war rages on in this collision of former X-Division Champions!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion continues this Thursday when El Phantasmo, Rohit Raju and Willie Mack square off in three-way action! So far, Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin have qualified for the three-way finals at Bound For Glory and the question on the minds of IMPACT fans around the world is, who will join them?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Saturday at Knockoute Knodown, Savannah Evans proved why she’s a force to be reckoned with when she defeated Alisha, Jordynne Grace and Kimber Lee in a hardcore Monster’s Ball match! Now she looks to continue her momentum this Thursday when she faces Lady Frost in singles action, who is looking to bounce back after a first-round elimination in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament.

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Rich Swann and Willie smack made quick work of The Learning Tree’s Zicky Dice and Manny Lemons, they were blindsided by Brian Myers and his star pupil, VSK. This Thursday, VSK must put his money where his mouth is when he faces the toughest challenge of his career, former IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Following the closure of Swinger’s Palace, Hernandez turns his focus to in-ring competition when he takes on Fallah Bahh! Plus, Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of former X-Division Champion, Ace Austin!

