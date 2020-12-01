Impact Wrestling Preview (12/1/20)

Last week's edition of Impact Wrestling ended in chaotic fashion as Rich Swann successfully defended his world title against Ken Shamrock. After the match Sami Callihan and Shamrock attacked Swann leading to Eddie making the save and taking a bat to the face again.

What's in store for tonight's show as we continue to build towards Final Resolution on December 12th and Hard to Kill on January 16th?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Willie Mack vs Chris Bey:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chris Bey has gotten under the skin of World Champion Rich Swann as of late. Over the last several weeks, Bey has pushed for a World Title opportunity but Swann stands by the notion that opportunities like that need to be earned. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Bey steps into the ring with Swann’s best friend Willie Mack in an attempt to do just that! Will the Ultimate Finesser prove to Rich Swann that he’s worthy of a World Title shot?

Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs Jordynne Grace and Jazz:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament continues on IMPACT! In opening round action, both Havok & Nevaeh and Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz have advanced with their victories over Tenille Dashwood & Alisha and The Sea Stars respectively.

After weeks of being unable to secure a partner, Jordynne Grace revealed that she will be teaming with pro wrestling veteran Jazz! This powerful duo will battle IMPACT newcomers Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle this Tuesday night. Which team has what it takes to advance to the next round?

XXXL vs Motor City Machine Guns:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Motor City Machine Guns are back in action! This week on IMPACT!, the former Tag Team Champions put their 3-step plan to work. First on the list is to take out the team that reaggravated Shelley’s neck injury, XXXL! Meanwhile, Larry D has a lot on his mind after he admitted to shooting John E Bravo in Wrestler’s Court! Don’t blink during this must-see grudge match Tuesday night on AXS TV!

Rohit Raju vs Crazzy Steve(X-Division Championship):

Preview (via IMPACT) - X-Division Champion Rohit Raju was finished with TJP – or so he thought. Last week in another Defeat Rohit Challenge, Rohit was sure that TJP was hiding underneath the Suicide mask in an attempt to get another shot at the X-Division Title. But when TJP appeared on the ramp during the non-title contest, the distraction allowed Suicide to pin the Desi Hitman. Moments later, Suicide unmasked and it turned out to be Crazzy Steve! Now Crazzy Steve has earned a shot at Rohit’s X-Division Title and it’s going down this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Johnny Swinger vs Cody Deaner:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week in Wrestler’s Court, we learned that Johnny Swinger was not John E Bravo’s shooter, despite The Deaners discovering a gun in his fanny pack! Now Swinger is out for revenge as he battles the man who stooged on him, Cody Deaner. Meanwhile, Deaner will be looking to avenge his loss to Swinger that has haunted him in recent weeks! Don’t miss what is sure to be an outrageous collision this Tuesday on IMPACT!

