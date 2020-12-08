Impact Wrestling Preview (12/8/20)

Last week's edition of IMPACT saw the continuation of the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament as Jazz and Jordynne Grace defeated Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly to advance to the semi-finals. We also Willie Mack defeat Chris Bey in the main event but the Ultimate Finesser had the last laugh as he hit The Art of Finesse to Swann and stood tall with the world title.

Tonight's show is going to be HISTORIC as last week Don Callis helped Kenny Omega defeat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. Omega's fist stop as World Champion is IMPACT. The announcement of this partnership sent SHOCKWAVES through the wrestling world. Tonight is also the go home show for Final Resolution which is THIS SATURDAY on IMPACT Plus.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's HISTORIC show:

Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary:

Now that Deonna and Kimber have put their Su Yung problem behind them they now turn their attention to the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament. The first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament concludes tonight as Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee take on the team of Taya and Rosemary. Which team will prevail and advance to the semi-finals and take on Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz???

Brian Myers vs TJP:

Brian Myers has been on a roll as of late since coming to IMPACT. Myers is the most professional wrestler and has been trying to clean up all the riff raff in the company. He has taken out Tommy Dreamer, Swoggle, and Crazzy Steve. Now he turns his attention to TJP after accepting a challenge from the Flim Am Flash.

Chris Bey and Moose vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack:

In recent weeks Moose has been trying to garner the attention of Rich Swann by destroying his best friend Willie Mack. Chris Bey on the othet hand has walked straight up to the champion trying to finesse his way to a world title match. Now after the chaotic conclusion of last week's main event we now are set for tag team action.

Cody Deaner vs Eric Young:

Last week Cody Deaner was looking for a bit of revenge against Johnny Swinger after he cheated to win back at Turning Point. The match was cut short as Joe Doering and Eric Young interrupted the match and attack The Deaners. Backstage we learned that Cody and Eric got into the business together and used to be best friends which has now made the attack personal. Cody Deaner is now out for blood tonight against his former friend.

Josh Alexander vs Chris Sabin:

At Bond for Glory Motor City Machine Guns lost the IMPACT Tag Team Titles to The North. This comes after The North attacked MCMG before the match causing a neck injury to Alex Shelley. The North would then go on to lose the titles to The Good Brothers at Turning Point. Now both teams are looking to reclaim the gold. Motor City Machine Guns have a 3 step plan back to the gold. Step 1 was to defeat XXXL and they did that last week. Tonight is step 2 as Chris Sabin goes one on one with Josh Alexander.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Makes IMPACT Debut:

On December 2nd AEW held their Winter is Coming event and the main event was Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Don Callis was on commentary for the match. On that night Kenny Omega with the help of Don Callis defeated Jon Moxley to win the world title. They immediately took off but before they left Callis told Marvez that Kenny will make his first appearance as champion tonight on IMPACT. What will Callis and Omega have to say tonight?? Tune in to IMPACT to hear from The Cleaner.

