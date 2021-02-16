Impact Wrestling Preview: Welcome FinJuice to the IMPACT Zone 2.16.21

This past Saturday on Fite TV and IMPACT Plus was the No Surrender special on that night four championships were on the line but none of the titles changed hands. The show ended with a video informing us that FinJuice will be making their way to the IMPACT Zone.

Tonight we witness the fallout from No Surrender. What is next for IMPACT as we build towards the next IMPACT Plus special in March and Rebellion in April?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - When No Surrender went off the air, the wrestling world was rocked to its core once again as a video package played for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay. After being revealed on Twitter, we can now confirm that FinJuice will be in the IMPACT Zone TONIGHT – don’t miss this historic moment!

Preview (via IMPACT) - No Surrender was a huge night in the careers of TJP and Josh Alexander. TJP seemingly put an end to his long rivalry with Rohit Raju when he defeated the “Desi Hitman” to retain his X-Division Title, despite Shera‘s best efforts at ringside. Meanwhile, Josh Alexander would have an incredible performance in the first ever Triple Threat Revolver, winning the match in order to earn himself a shot at the gold. The “Walking Weapon” won’t have to wait long to receive his opportunity as he challenges TJP for the X-Division Title TONIGHT on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Speaking of the Triple Threat Revolver at No Surrender, four of the runner-ups will continue their battle as Willie Mack, Daivari, Trey Miguel and Suicide square off TONIGHT on IMPACT! In a super-competitive X-Division where every victory counts, who will leave with the W?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action gets started early as Decay battles XXXL on the premiere installment of Before the IMPACT!, tonight at 7/6c on AXS TV! Hosted by Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton, BTI is the new IMPACT! pre-game show featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match every week!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Immediately after IMPACT! goes off the air at 10/9c, stay tuned to AXS TV for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches and moments from when “IMPACT Meets New Japan”!

