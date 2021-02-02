Impact Wrestling Preview 2.2.21

Last week’s edition saw the main event of No Surrender announced as Tommy Dreamer will challenge Rich Swann for the IMPACT World Championship and we also saw the return of Trey Miguel.

What is in store for IMPACT as we head towards No Surrender on February 13th?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - As a special 50th birthday gift to the “Innovator of Violence”, Rich Swann will defend his IMPACT World Title against Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender. Of course there were others on the roster who felt that they were more deserving of a World Title opportunity, mainly the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose and the “Ultimate Finesser”, Chris Bey. Before their friendly matchup on February 13th, Swann and Dreamer will join forces this Tuesday on IMPACT! to battle Moose and Bey in a must-see tag team match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As “Big Money” Matt Hardy prepares Private Party for their IMAPCT World Tag Team Championship match against The Good Brothers at No Surrender, the trio will return to IMPACT! this Tuesday night. After All Elite Wrestling’s brazen actions just two weeks ago, what will happen next?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week on IMPACT!, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee bragged about putting their issues with Jordynne Grace and Jazz behind them – that was until Susan stepped in and challenged Jordynne to a singles match this Tuesday night! Much to the chagrin of Deonna and Kimber, the flame has been re-lit and the war will continue!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Now that Rohit Raju has discovered the not-so-secret fact that Manik is TJP‘s alter-ego, his quest to reclaim the X-Division Title continues when he meets the champ in singles action on IMPACT! If Rohit can score the non-title victory, he may be next in line for an X-Division Title shot. Last week, we saw Rohit enlisting the help of an unknown individual. What role will they play and will it ensure that Rohit leaves IMPACT! with the W?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ace Austin has taken exception to the fact that instead of competing at Hard To Kill, he was forced to participate in a pre-show panel that broke down a match featuring Josh Alexander. Later in the night, Ace demanded some competition of his own and that’s exactly what he got in the form of Matt Cardona! Last week, the unlikely duo of Alexander and Cardona were victorious over Ace and Madman Fulton and now, Fulton is out for revenge when he meets Alexander one-on-one!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The news is out, Fire N’ Flava Fest was a flop! Last week on IMPACT!, Havok and Nevaeh crashed the championship celebration of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz after they won the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Hard To Kill. With her sights set on the gold, Havok takes to the ring to battle Tasha Steelz in singles action this Tuesday night. Can Tasha turn away this terrifying force or will the “Kaiju Queen” reign supreme?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Taya Valkyrie was taken to prison for shooting John E Bravo, Larry D was granted his freedom – and he’s back with a vengeance! It didn’t take long for the no-nonsense Larry D to find himself in the midst of a physical altercation, this time with Decay‘s Crazzy Steve. Despite Taya shooting her soon-to-be husband, Rosemary was sad to see her long-time friend go and Larry D return in her place. When the dust settles, will it be Larry D or Crazzy Steve who stands tall?

