Impact Wrestling Preview 2.23.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw the IMPACT debut of NJPW’s FinJuice as they defeated Reno Scum. We also learned that the next IMPACT Plus special will be Sacrifice on March 13th.

What is next for IMPACT as we continue on the road to Sacrifice?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The next chapter in the war between Violent By Design and Jake Something is set to unfold this Tuesday on IMPACT! as Deaner collides with Jake in a Tables Match. After Jake was victorious in their first meeting at No Surrender, VBD sent him a violent message in the form of a powerbomb through a table. Now the former family members are set to collide in a match where the only way to win is to put your opponent through a table! Will Jake Something finally be able to put his issues with Deaner to rest or will Violent By Design continue to assert their dominance?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - TJP successfully defended his X-Division Title in a critically-acclaimed match against Josh Alexander last week and now, the process to crown a new #1 contender begins. After Scott D’Amore denied Ace Austin‘s demand for an X-Division Title shot, the IMPACT EVP unveiled his plans. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Willie Mack, Trey Miguel and Josh Alexander will battle Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Black Taurus in a six-man tag. The winning team will advance to a Triple Threat on the following week’s show with the winner of that match becoming the new #1 contender for the X-Division Championship!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee are ready to move on from their rivalry with Jordynne Grace and Jazz but Susan continues to stir things up between the two sides! After Jazz pinned Susan in a six-Knockouts tag at No Surrender, Deonna attempted to redirect her focus to a Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity. But much to the dismay of Deonna and Kimber, Scott D’Amore instead announced a match pitting Kimber Lee and Susan against their rivals Jordynne Grade and Jazz with the winners becoming #1 contenders for Fire ‘N Flava‘s Knockouts Tag Team Titles!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action kicks off at 7/6c on Before the IMPACT! as Fallah Bahh goes one-on-one with Johnny Swinger. Hosted by Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton, BTI is the new IMPACT! pre-game show featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match every week! Will Fallah exact his revenge after he was kicked out of Swinger’s Palace?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Immediately after IMPACT! goes off the air, stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches and moments from the terrifying group known as Decay!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!