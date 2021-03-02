Impact Wrestling Preview 3.2.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw the official recognition of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Two matches announced for Sacrifice and family drama in a tables match.

What is next for Impact as we continue to build towards Sacrifice?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Since coming to IMPACT Wrestling just a few weeks ago, FinJuice has been at odds with the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson refuse to recognize David Finlay and Juice Robinson as the hugely successful tag team that they’ve become – but they’re not backing down. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, the tag team rivals will join forces in a massive 8-man tag against XXXL and Reno Scum. Will FinJuice and The Good Brothers be able to put their differences aside in order to score the victory? Only time will tell.

Preview (via IMPACT) - With support from his attorney, Brian Myers withdrew from his scheduled match against Eddie Edwards last week, and named his hired-gun, Hernandez, as his replacement. But later in the night, Scott D’Amore put “Bad Mood Brian” in his place when IMPACT Wrestling’s physician cleared him to compete. Not only will Myers be forced to go one-on-one with Eddie Edwards this Tuesday on IMPACT!, but Myers’ friend turned enemy, Matt Cardona, will be the special referee!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Jordynne Grace and Jazz defeated Kimber Lee and Susan to earn themselves a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava. But before they challenge for the gold on March 13th at Sacrifice, Jordynne must turn her attention to one of her greatest rivals of all time. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Jordynne Grace battles Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in another must-see collision between the two.

Preview (via IMPACT) - After teaming up to defeat Trey Miguel, Willie Mack and Josh Alexander last week, Chris Bey, Black Taurus and Ace Austin must now face each other to determine the next challenger for TJP‘s X-Division Title. The opportunity is anyone’s for the taking in what is sure to be an action-packed Triple Threat!

Preview (via IMPACT) - One hour before IMPACT! goes on the air, don’t miss BTI at 7/6c on AXS TV as Rohit Raju battles James Storm in singles action! Hosted by Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton, BTI is the new IMPACT! pre-game show featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match every week! Will the “Cowboy” make the “Desi Hitman” pay for spilling his beer?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action continues immediately after IMPACT! goes off the air. At 10/9c, stay tuned to AXS TV for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches and moments from the career of former IMPACT World Champion, Sami Callihan!

