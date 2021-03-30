Impact Wrestling Preview 3.30.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw the return of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to the Impact Zone as he cut a 15 minute promo for his match against Impact World Champion Rich Swann at Rebellion.

Impact continues to build to not only Rebellion on the 25th of April but their Impact Plus Special Hardcore Justice on April 10th with a special start time of 3pm EST.

Tonight we celebrate the Cowboy James Storm as he has his milestone 1000th match within the promotion.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - History will be made when “Cowboy” James Storm competes in his 1000th match in IMPACT Wrestling. The TNA original will become the first to reach this illustrious milestone, adding yet another accolade to his incredible career. Opposing him will be another TNA veteran and the leader of Violent By Design, Eric Young. After James Storm and Chris Sabin took exception to their heinous actions as of late, they have been embroiled in a heated rivalry with the group. Will James Storm be victorious in his 1000th match? Or will Eric Young prove once again that this world belongs to Violent By Design?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, an enraged Trey Miguel defeated Acey Romero after the two were involved in a backstage altercation. But once the match was over, it was Trey’s arch-rival Sami Callihan who came to his aid after he was on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beatdown from XXXL. Has Callihan had a change of heart towards the man who he claims has no passion? Or is this just another one of his sick mind games? Perhaps we will find out when Callihan goes one-on-one with Larry D this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - When it looked as though TJP would reclaim his X-Division Title from Ace Austin last week, Madman Fulton attacked the former champion to cause the disqualification and keep the belt in Austin’s possession. After the match, the brazen duo attempted to take out TJP once and for all until Josh Alexander made the save with a steel chair in-hand. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton battle TJP and Josh Alexander in tag team action as the X-Division Title picture continues to heat up.

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Brian Myers came out on the losing end of his rivalry with Eddie Edwards, he looks to get back on track when he takes to the ring this Tuesday on IMPACT! However, doing so will be no easy task as he goes one-on-one with IMPACT’s Masked Marvel, Suicide. Last week, Myers’ former tag team partner, Matt Cardona, challenged him to a match in order to settle their differences once and for all. With that weighing on his mind, will Myers be able to focus on the task at hand?

Preview (via IMPACT) - One hour before IMPACT! goes on the air, don’t miss BTI for an exclusive match as Rohit Raju and Hernandez battle Fallah Bahh and Shera. After Rohit criticized Fallah for falling on hard times, the two sought out partners and will now compete in what is sure to be a hard-hitting tag team contest. Plus, BTI has the the in-depth previews, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access that you need. It all gets started at 7/6c on AXS TV.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments from Knockouts veteran, ODB.

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT! will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.