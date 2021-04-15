Impact Wrestling Preview 4.15.21

Today is the 15th of April so you what that means...IT’S TAX DAY. Instead of worrying about the man sticking his hands in your pocket kick back and relax and enjoy two hours of the greatest wrestling in the world.

This past Saturday IMPACT went hardcore as they put on their Hardcore Justice Impact Plus special. The major story coming out of the show was that wrestling legend Jazz’s career came to an end.

Tonight we sit just TEN DAYS AWAY from Rebellion. So what is in store for the everyone in the Impact Zone tonight?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days after a brutal and violent Hardcore Justice, the road to Rebellion enters the final stretch. Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega collide in a historic Title vs Title match at Rebellion, the two rivals will take part in a press conference this Thursday on IMPACT! What will they have to say as members of the media ask questions about their momentumental bout?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Saturday at Hardcore Justice, Jazz put her career on the line in a high-stakes Title vs Career match against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Unfortunately for Jazz, she was unable to defeat Purrazzo, bringing an end to her legendary career. This Thursday on IMPACT!, we will see Jazz’s official retirement from professional wrestling.

Preview (via IMPACT) - In less than two weeks, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona will finally settle their differences in a highly-anticipated clash at Rebellion. But first, the two former friends will choose each other’s fate when Pick Your Poison returns this Thursday on IMPACT! Last Saturday at Hardcore Justice, Cardona assisted Jake Something in scoring the victory over Myers. Will Myers use this opportunity to exact his revenge?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Thursday on IMPACT!, TJP and Josh Alexander square off as they both prepare to challenge X-Division Champion Ace Austin in a 3-way match at Rebellion. Hot off the heels of Hardcore Justice where Josh Alexander and IMPACT veteran Petey Williams were victorious over TJP and Fallah Bahh, as well as Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, this bout will serve as another huge momentum builder heading into the Pay-Per-View!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tag team partners turned bitter enemies are set to collide when Havok battles Nevaeh in this week’s BTI exclusive match! After Nevaeh cost Havok a Knockouts Title opportunity at Hardcore Justice, an enraged Havok is out for vengeance. BTI gets the action started early, Thursday nights at 7/6c on AXS TV. Tune in for in-depth previews, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action continues after the conclusion of IMPACT! Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring The Good Brothers‘ greatest matches and moments!

