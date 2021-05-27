Impact Wrestling Preview 5.27.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT saw Moose and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega go face to face as well as the tag titles changing hands.

We now sit just 16 DAYS away from Against All Odds on Impact Plus. What is next for the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Sami Callihan has made one thing abundantly clear – he wants a piece of IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega! Last week, we saw the formation of an unlikely alliance as Callihan came to the aid of #1 contender Moose during a 3-on-1 beatdown from Omega and The Good Brothers. Callihan and Moose may not see eye-to-eye but if there’s one thing they can both agree on, it’s that Kenny Omega should pay for his actions since coming to IMPACT Wrestling. What will Callihan have to say when he kicks off IMPACT! this Thursday?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following a brawl that broke out after the match between Kiera Hogan and Tenille Dashwood last week, the Knockouts division will take center stage in a huge 10 Knockout tag! On one side, Taylor Wilde, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, Havok and Rachael Ellering will join forces. Opposing them will be Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flava, Kimber Lee and Susan. Buckle up for what will certainly be a chaotic collision in Professional Wrestling’s most athletic division!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Violent By Design shocked the world when they “Called Their Shot” and successfully defeated FinJuice in an impromptu IMPACT World Tag Team Title match! Eric Young recently eluded to a new, more violent plan – and it appears the first step was to put gold around the waists of Rhino and Joe Doering. This Thursday, VBD will address IMPACT and hopefully answer the question on the minds of wrestling fans everywhere – what’s next?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, we found out who will be next to step through the forbidden door and into IMPACT Wrestling – none other than New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend, Satoshi Kojima! With one of the most decorated careers in the history of NJPW, Kojima will make his IMPACT debut this Thursday night. Don’t miss this historic moment!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As members of the X-Division jockey for position in hopes of receiving the next title shot, IMPACT! will play host to what promises to be an edge-of-your-seat tag bout. This Thursday, reigning champ Josh Alexander will team will fellow Canadian Petey Williams to battle TJP and his longtime ally Fallah Bahh. These two duos almost came to blows following yet another altercation inside Swinger‘s Palace. What will happen they meet inside the squared circle?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on BTI, just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air. Tune in to AXS TV at 7/6c as Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews get you ready for the night ahead, featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match!

