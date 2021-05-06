Impact Wrestling Preview 5.6.21

Last week’s edition of KMPACT we witnessed the fallout from the HISTORIC Rebellion PPV. Scott D’Amore then announced a six way number contender’s match for the next IMPACT Plus special Under Siege. Qualifying matches then took places and more will happen tonight.

What is next for IMPACT as we sit NINE DAYS AWAY from Under Siege?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following Scott D’Amore‘s huge announcement that Under Siege would play host to a 6-Way #1 Contenders match to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT World Title, the final three competitors will be determined in another series of qualifying matches. This Thursday on IMPACT!, Moose battles James Storm, Rhino takes on Chris Sabin and Trey Miguel collides with Rohit Raju. The winners will join Chris Bey, Matt Cardona and Sami Callihan in the high-stakes contest, streaming May 15th on IMPACT Plus. Who will move one step closer towards an IMPACT World Title opportunity?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rebellion may be over but the jaw-dropping moments continue. As revealed last Thursday on IMPACT!, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s El Phantasmo is set to make his IMPACT debut this week! What does Bullet Club member El Phantasmo have in store for the IMPACT Wrestling roster? Find out on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Taylor Wilde made her triumphant in-ring return when she defeated Kimber Lee in a heated contest. But after the match, she found herself on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beatdown from Lee and Deonna Purrazzo‘s other sidekick, Susan. In a shocking turn of events, it was Tenille Dashwood who came to the aid of Wilde in an attempt to persuade the Knockouts trailblazer to form a tag team with her! Wilde has made it clear that her goal is to become the singles Knockouts Champion and despite Dashwood’s desires, she will continue on that path when she faces Susan in singles action this Thursday.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers battle Eddie Edwards and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions FinJuice at Under Siege, both sides will look to build momentum towards the colossal six-man tag when Doc Gallows takes on Juice Robinson this Thursday. Last week, Don Callis’ crew established their dominance in a chaotic show-closing brawl against their Under Siege opponents. Don’t miss a moment of the action when the next chapter of this earth-shattering rivalry unfolds on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rachael Ellering is set to make her IMPACT singles debut when she goes one-on-one with Kiera Hogan this Thursday. As she and her partner Jordynne Grace prepare to defend their newly-won Knockouts Tag Titles in a rematch against Fire ‘N Flava, Hogan will do everything in her power to shut down their recent wave of momentum. Who will gain the all-important W en route to Under Siege? Find out on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action gets started on BTI, just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air. This Thursday at 7/6c, tune in to AXS TV as Jake Something collides with Shera in what can only be described as a battle of behemoths! Will Something exact his revenge after Rohit Raju cost him his #1 contenders qualifier against Chris Bey last week? Plus, BTI has everything you need to know before Thursday’s new episode of IMPACT!, including in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and more!

