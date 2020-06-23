IMPACT Wrestling Preview (6/23)

Last week's episode ending in shocking news as Madman Fulton has aligned with Ace Austin and is now looked at as the one who attacked Trey. Tonight's show features the fallout from last week's main event, Knockouts action, and much more.

Here is the match card:

Madman Fulton vs Eddie Edwards

Taya Valykire vs Susie

Deonna Purrazzo vs Alisha Edwards

Tasha Steelz vs Nevaeh

The Deaners & Willie Mack vs Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, & Mystery Partner

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



