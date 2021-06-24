Impact Wrestling Preview 6.24.21

Last week’s edition of IMPACT we witnessed the fallout from Against All Odds as Sami Callihan was reinstated and Don Callis was fired from his role as EVP.

We now sit just THREE WEEKS AWAY from the biggest show of the summer for Impact, Slammiversary. What is next for the men and women of the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima defeated Violent By Design’s Rhino to earn an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity for him and his ally, Eddie Edwards. That colossal collision will take place this Thursday on IMPACT! as Kojima and Edwards join forces to battle Joe Doering and Deaner of Violent By Design. Will Kojima capture IMPACT Wrestling gold for the very first time? Or will Violent By Design continue their reign of dominance?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After failing to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Against All Odds, Susan and Kimber Lee were thrown to the curb by reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. According to her, Susan and Kimber haven’t proved that that they deserve to walk alongside “The Virtuosa”. Now the two former friends are set to compete in singles action when Deonna Purrazzo goes one-on-one with Susan this Thursday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following a backstage altercation that saw the unlikely alliance of Rosemary and Havok throw Kiera Hogan into a garbage bin, one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions is out for revenge. This Thursday on IMPACT!, Kiera Hogan battles Rosemary in a bout where a victory for Rosemary would likely move her and Havok one step closer towards a coveted Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, we learned that family matters for Rohit Raju and Shera when they re-formed their dangerous alliance to send a physical message to Rohit’s Ultimate X opponents at Slammiversary. This Thursday on IMPACT!, Rohit and Shera team up in an official capacity when they take on Petey Williams and Trey Miguel in tag team action. As Petey and Trey look to eliminate Shera from the equation, will his power be too much to overcome?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just one week removed from TJP’s victory over Black Taurus, the fight continues when Crazzy Steve and Fallah Bahh join the fray for an exclusive contest! Plus, Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews bring you all the in-depth previews, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access ahead of an all-new IMPACT! Don’t miss Before the IMPACT this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of Johnny Swinger!

